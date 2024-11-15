Dominican technicians and farmers foster international collaboration in Korea

15th of November 2024

Dominica: Farmers and Technicians from Dominica attended the two-day Korea Green Innovation Days (KGID JEJU 2024) event focusing on improving international collaboration and learning smart farming technologies. 

The 13th edition of the event was in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF) and the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province (JSSGP) of the Republic of Korea. Along with the Dominican delegation, the event was also attended by members of the Jamaican Delegates. 

The workshop featured farm visits in South Korea, showcasing successful smart farm operations. This also provided the delegates with a valuable platform to enhance their understanding of smart farming technologies and exchange knowledge and experiences.

Dominica at the event was represented by Keian Stephenson, an officer in charge of the Division of Agriculture, Brent Symes as the team leader of south region, Vince Morgan, a hydroponics systems farmer, and Jeffrey Bruney of North Region Innovation and Technology based crop farmer. 

This year the KGID event was focused on the theme, “Elevating Green Growth for a Liveable Planet” and focused on showcasing the progress and exploring further areas for development.

Almost 300 participants and twenty-one World Bank Teams comprising experts from across the globe discuss their opinions on sustainable development. The event served as a strong platform for learning about solutions to successful farming. 

The delegates from different nations shared their views regarding practical knowledge in farming. The participants at the event also connected with various green growth agencies, public institutions, universities, and private sector entities from Korea and other parts of the world. 

The event is held every year and is funded by the World Bank Korea Green Growth Trust Fund (KGGTF). This event over the years took place in several different destinations including Seoul, Washington DC, Dar es Salaam, and Cairo. 

The highlight of this year’s event was Jeju, where the event was held. The island which aims to be carbon free by 2030 turned out to be a perfect destination for the event as it is a leader in green growth initiatives.

