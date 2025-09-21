Trinidad: 12-year-old Mariah Seenath found dead in a track, investigation follows 

Reports state that Seenath’s lifeless body was found around 12:50 p.m. near a track by the Friendship Village Recreation Grounds on Cipero Road.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago police force is investigating the death of 12-year-old Mariah Seenath, who was found dead in a track in Ste Madeleine on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, Seenath’s lifeless body was discovered at around 12:50 pm along a track near the Friendship village recreations grounds, Cipero road. Seenath a student at the Ste Madeleine Secondary School, left her grandmother house in the morning to visit her father at 3rd Street, Circle Drive, Hillview, Friendship Village, but never arrived at her destination.

Reporting officers at the scene who analysed Seenath’s dead body stated that there were signs of bruising to her stomach area, along with grass around her neck. Officials however emphasized that no confirmation could yet be made until an autopsy confirms the cause of death.

CID officers from the Southern Division have also participated alongside the TTPS to aid in the investigations and to find out the cause of death of the young kid. Community members and concerned citizens alike have cited their concerns following the young kid’s death.

A user named Che Nicholas said, “This country has to wake up from all the march and stuff from Andrea Barath and Ashanti Riley time, this child should not just be a memory she had dreams and a heart like everyone.”

Another user named Nigel Andrews wrote, “For the TRINIDADIANS that acting like traveling alone at 12 is some weird neglecting act be for real with yourselves im 24 and at 11 i was traveling to school alone in standard 5 so let's stop trying to blame the parents the poor girl suffered an attack by some sick individual so let's focus on sending prayers and hoping the one responsible is stopped before he claims more lives smh rip small girl.”

“Condolences to her family. Why are parents/Guardians allowing minors to travel on their own, given the state of crime in this country. 12 is very much a minor,” wrote another user.

