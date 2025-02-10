We always put country above party: PM Roosevelt Skerrit on 70 years of DLP

Founded on May 24, 1955, by Phyllis Shand Allfrey and Emmanuel Christopher Loblack, the DLP is the oldest political party in the Caribbean island-nation.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica paid a heartfelt tribute to the past leaders of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) which completed 70 years. At the ceremony held at the Labour House, the party’s seat, he said at 70, the DLP celebrates its founding fathers and the volunteers. He also said that as its leader, he feels extraordinarily privileged and humble to spearhead the organization.

Founded on May 24, 1955, by Phyllis Shand Allfrey and Emmanuel Christopher Loblack, the DLP is the oldest political party in the Caribbean island-nation. After remaining in power in the 1960s and 1970s, the DLP was out of power for nearly two decades between 1979 and 2000 but has been the ruling party ever since. PM Skerrit is the longest-serving prime minister of Dominica who has been in office since January 2004.

DLP completes 25 years in power

Besides completing 70 years since inception, the DLP also reached a major milestone of remaining 25 years in power since another Roosevelt – Roosevelt ‘Rosie’ Douglas – became the PM in February 2000, bringing the party back to power.

PM Skerrit recalled contributions made by past leaders of the party, including the founders Allfrey and Loblack in helping it scale the heights. He said Allfrey knew and appreciated the meaning of socialism which is about helping people with the help of state resources in an equitable manner.

“Dominica owes a debt of gratitude to them,” the PM said, earning accolades from the audience that included executes, parliamentary representatives, caretakers, supporters and friends of the DLP, besides people from the media.

PM Skerrit remembers past Labour prime ministers

PM Skerrit also said that the founders had challenges in running the party but they successfully overcame them through hard work and spreading its principles across Dominica.

The prime minister also remembered the roles played by Patrick John, the last premier and first prime minister of Dominica who was from the Labour Party. Skerrit said John had played a major role in Dominica’s independence and development.

He also took a moment to pay tribute to Michael Douglas, a former deputy prime minister and brother of Roosevelt Douglas who had spent in the opposition for several years and yet played a constructive role for Dominica. He said even the British parliamentarians were convinced to ask questions about Dominica in their Parliament.

The incumbent PM also mentioned about Pierre Charles, another former PM who he said harboured strong views about Dominica’s economic policies.

The 52-year-old Skerrit, who gave biblical references while commending the DLP’s functioning over the years, said Dominica’s West Bridge will be named after Allfrey while the contributions of former PM John will also be given recognition.

DLP always did constructive politics: PM Skerrit

Speaking about the party, the PM said the DLP always believed in constructive politics, even when it was in opposition. He said it also adapted to changing times without compromising its basic ideals and put the country’s interests above itself.

Giving an example, Skerrit said the Labour did not like the International Monetary Fund as it thought it did not help the small islands’ development agenda. Still, it went for negotiations with it keeping the national interests in mind. He said Dominica is a ‘labour country’ and the party always stood united.

PM Skerrit also said on the occasion that Dominica’s educational reforms will see people understand the role that the Labour Party has played in transforming the country. He said the party always had a vision, plans, programmes and policies.

The PM said people want to join or rejoin the Labour Party and the party’s leadership was embracing them.

PM Skerrit also appreciated the new logo which was unveiled at the same event to commemorate the DLP turning 70 and joked that he would like to have a similar logo when he turns 70. The logo featured the word 70, the iconic shoe symbol of DLP and seven stars to imply each decade and seven leaders who guided the party over the decades.

The DLP’s anniversary programme also saw addresses from Deputy Prime Minister Irving McIntyre, party president Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan, general secretary Cassanni Laville and others.

The participants, including PM Skerrit, wore red at the ceremony which, according to one Labour leader, implied strength, passion and resilience.

The leaders also took questions from some in the audience and the PM ruled out any possibility of holding snap elections, something he did in 2022.