Trinbago Knight Riders crowned CPL 2025 winners, ends 5-year trophy drought  

The CPL 2025 final was held at Providence National Stadium in Guyana, where Trinbago Knight Riders chased down 130/8 set by Guyana Amazon Warriors, finishing at 133/7 in just 18 overs to secure a thrilling three-wicket victory.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are once again Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions, as they secured their fifth title after a tense three wicket victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2025 finals.

The final match of the league took place at the Providence National Stadium in Guyana, where riders finished on 133 runs for 7 in 18 overs, while Warriors ended at 130 runs for 8 in 20 overs. The warriors won the toss and chose to bat first but failed to build a momentum throughout their time on pitch. However, they still made the contest tough with their strong bowling and experienced spinners.

While the set target was modest, TKR faced difficulty in the chase as Guyana’s spinners clawed them back to the contest. Kieron Pollard’s burst of three sixes off Imran Tahir, helped the team end the chase early. However, Tahir as well struck twice securing two major wickets for TKR, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russel. Shamar Joseph then dismissed Alex Hale, which further tensed the situation and the chase.

Akeal Hosein, however kept his composure in the closing overs, as he shot a six and a boundary off Gudakesh Motie lowering the chase and pushing TKR towards victory.

TKR ends 5-year trophy drought

The win ends Trinbago Knight Riders’ five-year trophy draught and is the first ever CPL title they won outside Trinidad. The team pushed hard through the eliminator and qualifier before they won the trophy in the finals. TKR won their first CPL trophy in 2015, followed by 2017, 2018, 2020 and now 2025.

Notably, Trinbago Knight Riders have been into CPL Finals 6 times out of which they won 5 matches. Meanwhile, Guyana Amazon Warriors have entered the finals 8 times and have won a title only one time. The only time when GAW won a match was the only time TKR lost.

The journey of CPL 2025 for Trinbago Knight Riders was notably not a straight and easy one as well, as the team ended in several controversies throughout. Recently, captain Nicholas Pooran was under scrutiny as he had a tense altercation with the on field umpire during a match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Pollard’s Emotional Remarks

Following their victory, Kieron Pollard delivered emotional remarks to the media stating, “The booing is boring now. We’ve become the laughingstock of cricket around the world. I’m not bitter, but I feel sorry, not for myself.”

He continued adding that he feels blessed to have an opportunity to showcase his talent to the world and represent his country, and his family. He continued adding that this title means a lot to him.

“I don’t politicize cricket; I play because I love the sport. This title means a lot. Five times champions, and at 38 years old I’m still going around the Caribbean giving everything I can,” he stated.

Controversy surrounding Captain Pooran

Pooran notably questioned the umpire’s decision, resulting in an aggressive behaviour. He later apologised to the umpire publicly on camera; however, he was fined 20% of his match fees for this argument.

PM Kamla elated by the win

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago also extended her wishes to the team for becoming CPL champions for the fifth time. The post was shared on the official page of United National Congress, which was then reshared by the Prime Minister.

“Congratulations to the Trinbago Knight Riders on their massive win tonight! Your teamwork, determination, and spirit continue to make us all proud,” the congratulatory message read.

Fan reactions and praise for TKR

Following this victory, Trinbago Knight Riders have been widely lauded for their win. Netizens are sending their congratulatory messages, calling out the victor a ‘Well Deserved win.’

A user named Ashook Motilal wrote, “Congrats to Tahir and his team for a dam good fight! After all, we have to at least make yall look good in allyuh backyard!!.”

Another user named Anuradha Hansraj wrote, “GAW obviously played a great game! Kudos to them! But in the end, there can only be one winner! 5 TIME CHAMPIONs.”