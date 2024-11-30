PM Gaston Browne tours Redonda, celebrates wildlife restoration efforts

This marks Browne first visit to Redonda, after the Government took the initiative to turn the barren land to an eco-reserve.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne toured the restoration projects at the Redonda – an uninhabited island area in Antigua and Barbuda.

This marks Browne first visit to Redonda, after the Government took the initiative to turn the barren land to an eco-reserve. He also toured the area on a helicopter to assess the ongoing developmental initiatives.

PM Gaston Browne tours Redonda Redonda, was once just a barren land has now turned into a green eco-system as flaura & fauna as well as wildlife returns back. This restoration also helped in increase of the population of “Redonda Dragon Lizards”.

Browne meets Environment Awareness Group

During the tour, Prime Minister Gaston Browne held special discussions with the representatives of the Environment Awareness Group. Notably, EAG has been working on the restoration, and operating Redonda Eco-System Reserve.

They visited different construction sites and tourist attractions, witnessing the island’s natural beauty in terms of its extinct flora and fauna.

The Prime Minister also had discussions with the members of the Environmental Awareness Group, where they focused on future projects that could bring the best from the protected area.

The authorities at the Environmental Awareness Group of Redonda stated that they are focusing on creating a safe and enhanced Redonda Ecosystem Reserve. They also extended their gratitude to the Prime Minister and the government of the twin island for their support.

“We can’t wait to see what we will achieve with the continued support of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force as we work together to establish the Redonda Ecosystem Reserve” the authorities stated.

REDONDA ECOSYSTEM RESERVE

The Redonda ecosystem reserve is a protected area in Antigua and Barbuda which not just includes the island of Redonda but its coral reef, and seagrass meadows as well.

The island spanning over 30, 000 hectares is protected from the rest of the island to protect its unique and extinct flora and fauna.

The reserve is notably home to more than 30 globally threatened species creating it an environmental bliss.

RESTORATION EFFORTS AT THE REDONDA ECOSYSTEM RESERVE

The island was set for a restoration for removing invasive species including Goats and Rats. This was led in order to reserve resources for the endangered species, so that they survive on the island effortlessly.

These restoration efforts were started in 2016 by the Environmental Awareness Group (EAG), in partnership with the government, and fauna and flora international (FFI) along with support from several other conservation groups.