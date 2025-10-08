Four homes affected by strong winds and possible tornado in Trinidad and Tobago

Several videos circulated on social media show visible roof damage and scattered debris around the affected houses.

Trinidad and Tobago: Around four homes were affected by strong winds along Cherry Crescent Avenue in Westmoorings of Trinidad and Tobago. Amid the inclement weather conditions and heavy rainfall, the condition of the roofs and the entire houses have deteriorated.

Several video footage have been circulated on social media, showcasing the condition of the houses and its roofs. The videos have shown visible roof damage and debris that was scattered in the area.

However, no official confirmation has been provided by local authorities on the confirmed resources, The authorities described that they are confirming with the local authority about the damage in the houses, explaining the entire matter as the homes have been damaged severely in the videos.

Residents in nearby communities also reported that they have experienced intense gusts and brief storm-like conditions. Some of the reports noted and speculated that it has turned out to be a localized tornado.

As per Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, hot and sunny conditions will be interrupted by cloudy spells with few showers at times. There are also chances of an isolated afternoon with heavy showers or thunderstorms that favour hilly and western areas.

A tornado moved through parts of Victoria Gardens and Westmoorings, damaging several homes at 11:55 AM. Approximately 150 T&TEC customers in west Trinidad were temporarily without an electricity supply following an extreme weather incident where roofs were ripped off of buildings.

T&TEC's acting General Manager, Vijai Ramnanansingh, and acting CTO, Kendel Francis, were on-site to survey the damage and the start of restoration works by T&TEC's crews.

At approximately 6pm, most customers were back on supply. The Commission is awaiting clearance of the street to access approximately 15 buildings to complete restoration.

After the Westmoorings Tornado moved into the Gulf of Paria, a visible funnel formed as it became a waterspout, seen in the background of The Renaissance at Shorelands.