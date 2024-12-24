51 flights land in VC Bird International Airport in one day

It was comprised of 13 international flights, 35 regional and 3 small private charters, receiving warm welcome in Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda: A total of 51 flights have been landed at VC Bird International Airport on Saturday, December 21, 2024, marking an arriving of massive influx of air passengers.

The Minister of Tourism, Charles “Max” Fernandez expressed delight and called it record-breaking moment for the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda. He said that it has positioned Antigua and Barbuda as a premier travel destination and expressed optimism about the future of the tourism industry.

Airlift sector in Antigua and Barbuda.

This year has remained successful for the airlift sector of Antigua and Barbuda with the introduction of the much-awaited daily flights of Delta Airlines. The airline provided direct service to VC Bird International Airport from Atlanta International Airport, aiming to boost the market in the United States.

In addition to that, Delta Airlines also increased frequency by introducing weekly service from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to VC Bird. The move was aimed at enhancing their footprints in the Caribbean region, while the government expected to reinforce the travel opportunities for their citizens. Due to this service, Antigua and Barbuda welcomed massive influx of the tourists from the United States, enhancing the airlift sector.

In March 2024, Condor Airline also launched its weekly service to Antigua and Barbuda, starting from November 5, 2024. It has connected Frankfurt International Airport and VC Bird International Airport with each other.

In August 2024, Barbuda International Airport also opened its doors for the massive aircraft, enhancing the airlift sector. Frontier Airline also started its service to Antigua and Barbuda with direct and weekly service.

The return of the airline boosts the airlift sector, catering to the needs of the customers who are seeking more connection from the United States market.