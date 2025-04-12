Bella Thorne alleges Mickey Rourke bruised her with Metal Grinder during filming of girl

Bella Thorne, the renowned American actress has accused her fellow US actor Mickey Rourke claiming that he allegedly bruised her genitals with a metal grinder during the sets of a movie. Thorne described this as one of the worst experiences of her life and career.

Bella Thorne made the allegations through her Instagram on Friday, and alleged that the incident took place in 2020 during the shoot of the movie ‘Girl’. She stated that in one of the scenes in the movie, where she was zip tied with her hands behind her back, Rourke repeatedly struck her with her genitals with a metal grinder and didn’t follow the script.

“This fucking dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man - In a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap and instead he used it on my genitals through my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone. Working with Mickey was one of the all-time worst experiences as an actress,” the actress wrote on twitter.

In another tweet she said that Mickey made her do several things which she described as ‘gross’. The actress emphasized on such scenes in the last where she was covered completely in dirt. She accused him of humiliating her in front of the entire crew.

She then added that she had to beg him to complete the movie and went completely alone in his trailer to show up as he often fought with producers and directors.

“I didn’t want to do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie. Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did,” she further said.

In response to Thorne’s allegations Rourke responded and said that he was not aware of Thorne’s discomfort during the time of filming or till now. He strongly rejected the allegations and said that he is ready to cooperate for any inquiries or investigations.