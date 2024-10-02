Grenada: Education Minister celebrates school reopening by serving fruits to students

This fete was held to mark the reopening of schools after Beryl.

Grenada: Senator and Minister of Education, David Andrew celebrated the school reopening in Carriacou and Petite Martinique by serving fresh fruits to children of St Thomas Aquinas. As part of the Ministry’s breakfast programme, he shared his pleasure over social media while welcoming the students.

This fete was held to mark the reopening of schools after Hurricane Beryl. Minister Andrew, while sharing his picture on social media, highlighted this opportunity as a ‘Pleasure’ to serve the children. The Minister of Education was notably seen serving watermelon to the kids.

In a subsequent post, Minister Andrew shared that many other cabinet Ministers joined to celebrate the reopening of the schools in Carriacou and Petite Martinique. He further added that the ministers had a good time together serving the children and offering words of appreciation.

“Cabinet Ministers journeyed to the Sister Isles for school reopening activities. We were able to offer words of appreciation and encouragement as well as serve the students breakfast - provided by the Ministry of Education and the Government,” the social media post read.

The Ministry of Education has notably led the Breakfast programme to support both parents and citizens in the Beryl recovery period. The Ministry earlier also led a free lunch programme and this new addition will help for a faster recovery relieving the burden of food-related costs over parents.

The schools were reopened following the passage of Beryl which ruined almost every facility on the island nation. The hurricane caused deadly damage due to which the schools remained closed for a prolonged period.

Although all the schools across Grenada started operating with the usual academic year, schools in Carriacou and Petite Martinique were at that time in construction. This acted as a setback for children but the authorities have made sure to make it a memorable return for them with their visits.

Apart from the St Thomas Aquinas School, many other ministries paid visits to different schools including Mt. Pleasant Government School, Dover Government School, Bogles Pre-Primary school and many more.

The reconstruction work on all these facilities was led by the authorities in Grenada, in partnership and aid from their sister islands. The government of Grenada provided an astounding relief to the sister islands for their faster recovery. The relief included financial and physical help resulting in a significant reduction in recovery time.