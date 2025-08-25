The Conjuring: Last Rites to conclude legendary Horror Franchise on September 5

Also back are Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga for their lead roles as Ed and Lorraine, promising an emotional and terrifying farewell to their fans.

After reigning terror for over a decade, The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to bring the legendary franchise to an end. The movie will be released worldwide on September 5, 2025, it will be showing the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s real-life paranormal experiences. Their story has inspired some of the cinema’s most terrifying moments.

Also back are Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga for their lead roles as Ed and Lorraine, promising an emotional and terrifying farewell to their fans. With elements of true crime, non-stop suspense, and very personal stories, the film is ready to leave audiences haunted long after the credits roll.

The Conjuring: Last Rites - Movie Plot

This final movie in the series delves into one of the Warrens’ most traumatic cases, inspired by the infamous Smurl haunting of the late 70’s and early 80’s in Pennsylvania. The story follows a family tormented by relentless paranormal activity - violent poltergeist action, devilish apparitions, and possessions.

This forces the Warrens into a fight against evil forces unlike anything they have faced before to protect the family. As the horrors mount and the stakes get higher, Last Rites brings to the screen real life legend and non-stop high cinematic terror.

Legacy and Cast & Crew

Since its first release in 2013, The Conjuring franchise has become the most successful horror series of all time, which also saw it extend into a series of sequels and spin off like Annabelle and The Nun. It has grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

The movie is directed by Michael Chaves, who previously made The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Also, along with Wilson and Farmiga, and also making a return is Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, and Ben Hardy in the role of Tony Spera - the Warrens’ son in law.

Franchise Movie in order