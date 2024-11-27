St Kitts and Nevis: 3-year-old undergoes successful heart surgery under Children’s Medical Fund

With the medical fund, the treatment of Bassue Jr was funded by the government of St Kitts and Nevis in a foreign country.

St Kitts and Nevis: A three-year-old Dujon Bassue Jr has successfully undergone his second heart surgery in Cayman under the "Children’s Medical Fund" of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday.

With the medical fund, the treatment of Bassue Jr was funded by the government of St Kitts and Nevis in a foreign country. It has been made easier for parents as the surgery of their child went smoothly without relying on any kind of sponsorships for the cost of the treatment.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew hailed the Pediatric Assistance League of St Kitts and Nevis (PALS) for making a contribution towards saving lives of the children and assisting government in implementing the medical fund.

Mother Extended Gratitude

Seneque Mcdonald, a mother of Bassue Jr took to social media to publicly thank the government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Children’s Medical Fund. She said that the time was one of the most difficult phases of her life, but with God’s mercy, her child is in safe position now which is happy and exciting moment for her.

She also lauded her family, friends and loved ones for supporting her during the tough times as at some point in time, she also had a thought of giving up. Mcdonald noted, ”With their support, I pushed through, and we came out victorious with the mercy of God.”

The mother of a child further expressed gratitude towards the government and PALS for their assistance on this journey and noted that their support, financially and otherwise had made their journey much easier.

Social Media Hailed Children’s Medical Fund

Social media also heaped praise on the government and the initiative which has saved several small lives in St Kitts and Nevis. One noted that the fund is one of the best steps taken and implemented by the government which could have saved lives of many children.

Another added that this is the result when a country chooses a caring government as due to PM Drew and his visionary leadership, the child will live his life to the fullest despite undergoing such as major surgery.

Children’s Medical Fund

The medical fund was started by the government in 2022 to provide financial assistance to children who suffer from major disease or injury. Through the fund, the government would pay the entire cost of the treatment in the foreign countries so that the children could lead a safe and secure life.

Several children have been benefited so far as recently in October 2024, Prime Minister Dr Drew sent a nine-year-old Haziek to Trinidad and Tobago for treatment and surgery on his arm which has been attacked by a shark in the water.

The fund provided assistance to several children for their major treatments in the foreign countries.