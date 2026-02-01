Tanisha Balson of Dominica crowned Miss OECS Pageant 2026

The pageant, held in Dominica and judged over several rounds, crowned Kia Kirwan of Antigua and Barbuda as first runner-up and Ariel Bushay of Anguilla as second runner-up.

Roseau, Dominica: Miss Dominica Tanisha Balson was crowned Miss OECS 2026 on Friday (January 30, 2026) at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. She won the pageant from the five contestants by securing four titles in the rounds including Best in creative national wear, Best Performing talent, Best Evening Wear and Best national creative wear.

The event was held at Dominica and the first runner up was given to Kia Kirwan of Antigua and Barbuda and the second one was won by Ariel Bushay of Anguilla. Notably, the pageant has several rounds through which the performances of the girls have been judged.

The girls have participated in the rounds including question and answer, swimwear, talent and evening wear. Crowned Balson was asked about her costume in which one of the judges asked, ”Beautiful creative national world, So, what does your costume represent? Can you explain to us?”

In this reply, Balson explained the beauty of her country and added Dominica moves to its own pulse, a living rhythm shaped by a landscape that echoes across the island.

It begins with the earth itself where land and vibrant marine life exist in natural harmony. From this energy, a creative national spirit is born, where flora and fauna flow together which further guides explorers into a truly remarkable experience. Here, wisdom lives above and below as the silent depths of the earth awaken into movement. Thought and celebration merge, infused with indigenous roots and Creole culture. This is Dominica. Not something you simply see but something you feel. The rhythm. The soul. The connection, she noted.

On the question of the advice she would prefer to give to OECS leaders, Balson replied that the leaders must work together as it would amplify their voices during making a demand and ask for support from other countries.

Notably, other contestants were also asked about Dominica and all of them lauded the warm and welcoming nature of the country and its people. Kia Kirwan of Antigua and Barbuda added that the island now holds a special place in her heart and she also expressed gratitude to participate in the pageant.

In addition to that, other special awards are according to the list:

Best Question and Answer – Anguilla

Best in Evening Wear – Antigua

Best in Swimwear – Antigua

Best Swimwear – Anguilla

Best Promotional Video – Anguilla

Miss Amity – Antigua

Notably, last year, the Miss OECS was also won by the contestant from Dominica, Kyanna Dyer at Windsor Park Sports Stadium of Dominica. At that pageant, the first runner up was given to Timiqua Deterville of Saint Lucia and Lisa Beache of St Vincent and the Grenadines was given the title of second runner up.