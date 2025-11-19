Taiwan Donates Two Electric Buses to St Kitts and Nevis for Safer, Cleaner Transport 

The Prime Minister made this announcement through while emphasizing that these buses will be used to transport the elderly and the children using safer, cleaner and more reliable source.

St Kitts and Nevis: Taiwan has donated two state-of-the-art electric buses to the people of St Kitts and Nevis. The donation was made by Tron-E Energy Technology corporation to strengthen the twin island’s transportation needs.

The Prime Minister made this announcement through while emphasizing that these buses will be used to transport the elderly and the children using safer, cleaner and more reliable source. These buses will arrive in St Kitts and Nevis in early 2026 marking a significant shift in island’s transportation.

“These buses, engineered and used across Asia and the United States, will be dedicated to transporting our elderly and our children, ensuring safer, cleaner and more reliable mobility for two of the groups we value most,” the prime minister said.

He further acknowledged the partnership stressing that it aligns with the government’s sustainable island state agenda as the twin island transition to a more modern, climate smart transportation.

Notably, these buses were donated as Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew made an official visit to Taiwan and toured the new vehicles while meeting Tron-E's leadership. The authorities at Tron-E reaffirmed their commitment to deepening technical cooperation with the federation and emphasized that these eco-friendly buses will play a key role in advancing the sustainable island state agenda of the island.

Prime Minister Drew expresses gratitude

Dr Drew then further extended his gratitude to Tron-E and the government and people of Taiwan for extending their support to St Kitts and Nevis.

“I extend my sincere thanks to Tron-E Energy Technology and to the Government and people of Taiwan for their continued support and friendship. Their commitment to our development remains meaningful and deeply appreciated,” he noted.

The prime minister is on an official visit to Taiwan as he arrived there on 13th November. Since then, he has been involved in several different key engagements focused on development and creating more opportunities for mutual collaboration between the two nations.