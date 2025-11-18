PM Drew visits Taiwan’s EV Tech and Sustainable Farming Centres, explores new development pathways  

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, who is on an official visit to Taiwan had been touring across the nation to explore future collaborations and opportunities for a sustainable development.

The Prime Minister on 17th November visited the Tron Energy Technology, a leading manufacturer of sustainable electric vehicles in Taiwan and the Vanilla Ueno Park with special engagements with the members there. During his visit to the energy technology centre the Prime Minister explored opportunities for technical training in EV maintenance and solar PV systems.

They also explored areas already advancing under the government’s sustainable island state agenda. The Prime Minister alongside the special delegation held a productive session with the company’s president and vice president on potential partnership pathways.

At the Vanilla Ueno Park, the Prime Minister engaged with the staff to strengthen local agriculture and increase food security across St Kitts and Nevis. The Vanilla Ueno Park, which is a centre of sustainable farming, environmental education and innovative food practices in Taiwan will help St Kitts and Nevis build national capacity and transition the nation towards greater sustainability and self-sufficiency.

PM Terrance Drew is notably on an official visit to the republic of Taiwan (China) where he arrived in the country on 12th November 2025. While visiting the nation, Prime Minister reflected on the importance of each visit.

He reminded that each visit reminds them of trust, friendship and shared purpose that define the bond of both St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. He was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs upon reaching Taiwan.

The prime minister during this visit also signed a sister city agreement between Basseterre and Taipei. This agreement between the two nations was outlined as a historic partnership between the two nations which will further open gates for more future developments and collaborative projects.