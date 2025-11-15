SVG Formally Requests US Visa Waiver for Vincentians, PM Gonsalves Confirms  

St Vincent and Grenadines: Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has announced that his government has formally requested to US authorities for a visa waiver privilege for Vincentian nationals seeking entry over a visitor visa.

The Prime Minister backed this request by citing the country’s strong diplomatic record, high quality travel documentation and conducting proper verification with security protocols. This announcement was made by the political leader during a meeting in Bequia, where he emphasized that the letter was submitted to US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on April 22nd, 2025.

“Even for a month…three months, you could visit your family. I point out, we have it for six months in England. We have it for 90 days in Europe and we don’t abuse it. That though I know that President Trump has a stance against certain types of immigration, that we in St Vincent and the Grenadines are peaceful. We don’t abuse the visa -free status going to the UK or the 27 countries in Europe which we negotiated, and that our passport is one of the three best passports in the Caribbean” he said.

The prime minister further added that the people of St Vincent and Grenadines have never violated their visa free status. He further reflected on the close border distance between SVG and US, emphasizing that US will always have a strong presence on the livelihoods of Vincentians.

The Prime Minister stressed that the US State Department had referred the visa waiver request ahead to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and added that the meeting has been scheduled to take place in late September but was rescheduled due to an emergency on US’ part.

“I do not know whether the United States will accede to our request,” he said, “but I have had relevant conversations with officials, and I am keeping in touch."