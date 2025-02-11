Man shot twice by gunman in Antigua, rushed to hospital

The incident was considered a brazen attack as the man is still in hospital for the treatment and the culprit is on run.

Antigua and Barbuda: A man was shot twice by a lone gunman on Monday afternoon in Grays Farm, Antigua and Barbuda. The accused fled the spot immediately after the gathering of the people who took the victim and rushed to the hospital for treatment as he was discovered alive on the streets.

The incident was considered a brazen attack as the man is still in hospital for the treatment and the culprit is on run. Police have reached the spot and analyzed the area, outlining that the man had come with a motive to the victim which was why he walked up to the man and shot him twice.

Police launched an investigation into the matter and said that they are probing the entire community, aiming to identify the culprit and solve the mystery. The criminal investigation department stated that the current probe announced that the victim has been approached by the assailant slowly and then took out of his gun to shoot him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital; however, his condition is not immediately cleared by the health officials in Antigua and Barbuda. There is no report of the injury or the health condition of the victim who suffered gunshot wounds.

Notably, the incident happened shortly before 3 pm in the busy area where police had launched the search operation for the assailant. Police officials also asked people in the area who witnessed the incident and created a proper framework for their investigation.

Netizens reacted to the situation and demanded proper investigation into the matter while criticizing the government for their mismanagement in maintaining law and order. One of the Facebook users noted that criminals are doing as they like, but the police and the government is not paying attention to rising incident of the crimes and shooting.

Another commented that there is a need for permanent solutions to tackle the situation as it is a matter of safety and security of life.