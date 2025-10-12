PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Cambodian PM Hun Manet in Phnom Penh

The meeting focused on enhancing diplomatic ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration between Dominica and Cambodia.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, during his visit to Phnom Penh. During his working visit, he talked about cooperation and collaboration between the two countries and shared his vision for Dominica’s future.

He shared glimpses of the meeting and expressed pleasure in enhancing their diplomatic ties and bilateral connections between the two countries. Both leaders expressed their shared commitment to deepening relations between Dominica and Cambodia, shedding light on the opportunities in different sectors.

The meeting also focused on expanding cooperation in trade, economic development, agriculture and tourism. PM Roosevelt Skerrit added that their meeting also shed light on enhancing their partnerships and collaborations in several business opportunities for both the countries.

The sectors that were focused on in the meeting included the ideas that will focus on enhancing their growth and development of the countries. The meeting also talked about the people-to-people exchange, aiming to benefit the residents of Dominica and Cambodia.

PM Skerrit was accompanied by his delegation including Finance Minister Dr Irving McntIyre who also shared diplomatic relations and collaborations between the two countries. PM Skerrit lauded the PM of Cambodia for his initiative to enhance the country with resilient solutions.

PM Skerrit added, “We expressed our shared commitment to deepening relations between Dominica and Cambodia, with a focus on expanding cooperation in trade, economic development, agriculture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.”

In addition to that, PM Skerrit also shared the resilient growth of Dominica and the journey towards becoming world’s first climate resilient nation. He said that Dominica continues to strengthen its global partnerships with connections in different sectors.

He said that they are working to expand its diplomatic footprint as they are working toward the development of the people and country of Dominica and Cambodia. The PM noted that they will work to enhance the connections between the two countries by collaborating in different sectors such as tourism and agriculture.