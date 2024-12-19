Pandemic on Rise: Bird Flu in California creates state of emergency

The first case of Bird Flu has caused havoc all across America, as health officials have declared a state of emergency in California considering the threat of the disease.  

According to health officials, the disease is spreading across many other parts of the country with more cases detected in Southern California Dairy Farm Cows.  

This has created tension among citizens as they fear it as a new pandemic after COVID- 19. However, this is to be noted that the disease is not spreading from person-to-person, but from cattle to person.  

What is Bird Flu? 

Bird Flu is referred to as a viral respiratory disorder that is most primarily caused by birds, which cannot just affect humans but animals as well. The disease, which is referred to as influenza can vary its impact over animals or humans.  

Over time, the USA has experienced several outbreaks of Bird Flu, which has affected many the US States. However, this time the rise of Bird Flu is Louisiana.

The first detected outbreak in the USA was from South Carolina in January 2022, after which it spread to California and other US states.  

Common Symptoms of Bird Flu  

  1. Fatigue and soreness 
  2. Fever 
  3. Cold and cough 
  4. Sore throat 
  5. Muscle ache 
  6. Conjunctivitis 
  7. Diarrhea 
  8. Nausea and vomiting 
  9. Loss of taste or Ageusia 

Precautions to take to prevent Bird Flu 

In order to prevent bird flu from spreading into surroundings, authorities advise netizens to take all the necessary precautions and prevent it from reaching near them.  

Wash your hands with soap and water after every interval and follow proper sanitization habits. Avoid having unnecessary contact with birds and animals as they may be a carrier of the disease.  

Do not come close to a dead bird and also avoid handling it through a stick or any other object.  

The risk of bird flu spreading from food is the lowest, however one should still avoid eating outside and follow healthy cooking practices. Handling raw meat or poultry items should also be avoided.  

How does bird flu transmit? 

Bird Flu does not transfer from person to person; however, one could catch the infection if he gets close contact with the saliva, nasal secretions or feces of an infected animal. Hence, close contact with poultry animals is prohibited during the disease outbreak.  

Social media users on Bird Flu outbreak 

A user on Facebook noted the impact of the disease stating it an alarming news, “That’s alarming news. I hope the situation does not escalate more. I pray to God that those affected will get cured fast.” 

Another user said, “Flee California now. Remember what happened during the COVID years.” 

However, another user highlighted a different approach stating that it is a tactic by authorities to make the public freak out.  

“They really want to freak us out during holidays, especially the elder ones they want them to get triple vaccinated, so they die early,” the user wrote. 

