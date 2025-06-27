Japan executes ‘Twitter Killer’, Takahiro Shiraishi who murdered 9, Internet says ‘its savage’

In a shocking turn, Japan executed a man known as ‘Twitter Killer’ on Friday who murdered and dismembered nine people he met online. This marks the nation’s first enactment of the death penalty since 2022, setting internet ablaze with users stating it ‘Savage’.

Takahiro Shiraishi, a 34-year-old male was hanged for killing primarily young women, who had expressed suicidal thoughts on ‘X’. He used to pose himself as someone who could assist them die in their plans or die alongside them. He lured his victims to his home in Zama, near Tokyo in 2017, and once they reach there, he strangled them, raped them and ultimately kill them, dismembering their bodies and concealing parts in coolers and toolboxes.

Justice Minister of Japan, Keisuke Suzuki confirmed that the execution at a press conference stating that Shiraishi’s actions were ‘cunning and cruel which were driven by sexual and financial desires. He further emphasized that the brutal nature of the crime pushed the authorities to pass the order of execution after careful consideration.

Shiraishi was notably sentenced to death in 2020, and the case of captured an international attention for the gruesome and disturbing circumstances revolving around the death of the individual. His victims were mostly ranged from 15 to 26 in age.

Shiraishi’s doings came into spotlight after the disappearance of 23-year-old women, whose brother accessed her twitter account to find more details in relation to her death. Shiraishi was then caught at his apartment and now executed despite his defence team defending him highlighting that the victims consented to die.

This is also to be noted that under Japan’s execution laws, the serial killers are not informed that they are going to be executed just until a few hours before it happens. Shiraishi’s execution has once again reignited the debate over Japan’s death penalty system with social media users expressing their concerns online. While some call it a savage move others say it death is an escape.

Netizens react on Takahiro Shiraishi’s execution

A user named Dallas Scott on Facebook specifically wrote, “I didn’t think Japan would have the death penalty. I just googled it and they do. It’s kind of savage you die by hanging and they don’t tell you when you’re going to die until a few hours before they hang you.”

Another user named Dan Stephens said, “Death is an escape. The pain stops. Life in a hole is better.”

Russel Clampitt on Facebook wrote, “In Japan they don't tell you you're going to be executed until a few hours before it happens. Good idea or nah”

"I believe death penalty for serial killers is fair. They are a never-ending danger for society,” wrote Sebastien Laurent on Facebook.