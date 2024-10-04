American Actor Malik Yoba to visit Guyana for Business Conference

During his visit, Malik Yoba will meet several filmmakers and actors, in an effort to establish successful bonds with them and discuss opportunities for mutual benefit.

Guyana: Malik Yoba, a renowned American Actor and Entrepreneur is set to visit Guyana later this month for a business conference in the country. The actor known for his work in Fox Police Drama, New York Undercover will be looking to create successful business opportunities and ties in the country.

During his visit, Malik Yoba will meet several filmmakers and actors, in an effort to establish successful bonds with them and discuss opportunities for mutual benefit. This visit though meant for business purposes, will also lead to a more advanced cultural exchange.

His visit acts as a strong catalyst for passionate and inspiring actors looking for opportunities to get cast in big-budget films. This acts as a chance for them as Yoba’s visit is most likely to create a pathway for their success.

Malik Yoba notably runs a successful real estate company under the name Yoba Developments. He established this company in 2017 and has its headquarters in Baltimore, New York.

Yoba also produced a film named The Real Estate Mixtape: Volume 1, I Build NY. The movie is actually a documentary based on Yoba, where his story is described, while he was establishing his real estate business.

The 57-year-old actor is a Black American and has worked in major projects debuting in the film industry in 1993 through Cool Runnings, where he played the role of Yul Brenner. He was also part of many other big-budgeted movies including Alphas, Revolution, and Empire.

Although the official date of arrival of the New York based actor is not announced yet, users on social media are expressing their mixed concerns over his visit.

One of the users named Joyce Prince asked sarcastically, “Just had one from Housewives of Atlanta now it’s an actor is there a movie being made or everyone is trying to get in on the oil money.”

Another user named JoanAnn Denise Shepherd highlighted the positive aspect of his visit, “Why throw shade at someone who sees opportunity in one's country at least he chose Guyana, and I'm sure a few will benefit.”

However, one user named Rbe Faithful, stated that he met the person during his birthday and stated his personality as ‘Down to Earth’.

“Was out with him in NY for his birthday last month when I tell you he is a vibe just down to earth,” he said.