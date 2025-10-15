St Kitts: MV Puerto Real, MV Tangazona dock at Deep Water Harbour Cargo Port 

The MV Puerto Real and MV Tangazona docked at the Deep Water Harbour Cargo Port in St Kitts and Nevis, bringing essential goods to support the island’s supply chain and tourism sector.

St Kitts and Nevis: The MV Puerto Real and MV Tangazona docked at the Deep Water Harbour Cargo Port in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. The cruise ships have brought essential goods to keep the island supplied and connected, offering new opportunities with the tourism sector.

On the same day, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed Miss Glanvilia at the Deep Water Harbour Cargo Port. The vessel offloaded a mix of dry goods, frozen items and general cargo which will enhance clerks and workmen in action ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority expressed delight and noted that the vessel enhanced the cargo operations of the country. Cruise ships have also been berthed at the Cruise Terminal with the SCASPA Pilot boat in action offshore.

On Thursday last week, MV Karma docked at the Deep Harbour Cargo Port during one of its recent calls. Bringing in essential goods that keep our island supplied and connected, the MV Karma continues to play a key role in supporting trade and commerce through SCASPA’s seaport operations.

This boat has been around for about forty years, could be even more. It has turned out to be the longest serving cargo boat from the early eighties. The MV Miami Express continues to play a key role in maintaining steady cargo operations at the Deep Water Harbour Cargo Port. SCASPA remains committed to ensuring smooth and efficient handling as we connect trade and commerce across the Federation.

Earlier, St Kitts and Nevis was all set to welcome Star of the Seas on Thursday, October 2, 2025. But it has not been able to make its inaugural call to the country due to the impending passage of the weather system that will impact the Bahamas.

Now, the anticipated date for the inaugural call of Star of the Seas will be Thursday, October 23, 2025.