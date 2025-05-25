PM Skerrit, ECCAA discuss major developments in Dominica's Aviation sector

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit discussed the development of Dominica’s aviation sector during a meeting held with the Director General of Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA), Anthony Whittier on 20th May. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles Pemberton and the CEO of Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority, Ian Pinard.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister’s office led to a thorough discussion on strengthening the aviation sector of the island including enhancing the capacity building, carbon offsetting and reduction scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). The leaders also discussed the progress of the International Airport, whose construction is progressing rapidly.

Building a future of seamless connectivity

The Director General of ECCAA expressed full support to the government to ensure technical guidance at every step of their journey towards enhancing facilities.

“Together, we’re building a future of seamless connectivity and enhanced tourism through safe, modern, and sustainable air transport infrastructure,” the Ministry of Tourism stated in a post shared on Facebook.

Dominica will also participate in the implementation of CORSIA on June 1st, which marks a major move towards development. This comes after Dominica hosted a CORSIA workshop on May 20-21 and focused on reducing carbon emissions in international aviation.

This is more than a policy position: Minister Denise Charles

The Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles stated that the country is all set to participate in its implementation voluntarily. She highlighted that the implementation of the same is more than a policy position and reflects much more.

“This is more than a policy position. It is a reflection of who we are and what we believe: that small nations can lead with bold action, that climate responsibility belongs to all of us, and that environmental leadership must be backed by real commitments,” Tourism Minister stated.

This notably marks a significant achievement and a step forward in Dominica’s aim to become the World’s First Climate Resilient Nation. The Ministry of Tourism through an official post on their social media also extended a special thanks to the concerned organisations including ICAO, ECCAA, EASA, EU-CORSIA, and DASPA for their contribution towards sustainability and growth.