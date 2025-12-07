St Kitts: Elderly couple relaxes on scenic beach during cruise visit

The couple spent their day on the quiet New Town Bay Road shoreline, enjoying the gentle waves with three cruise ships in view.

St. Kitts and Nevis: An elderly couple who arrived in St Kitts onboard the Brilliance of the Seas on December 3, 2025 lauded the country for its offerings. They noted that they explored the country to the fullest and their trip turned out to be one of the most romantic trips.

"This is the first time we are basking in the sun on a black sand beach and we are enjoying it," said the female passenger. They were the passengers of 7,6000 cruise passengers who arrived in St Kitts and Nevis.

The couple was on the beach on the coastline of the New Town Bay Road as the quiet waves lap the shoreline with the three cruise ships in view. The couple was among some 7,680 cruise passengers from the three ships berthing at Port Zante.

The Brilliance of the Seas with 2,414 passengers arrived from Castries, St. Lucia. The Brilliant Lady on its inaugural call arrived from Antigua with 2,423 passengers. Some 2,843 passengers were on the MSC Virtuosa which arrived from Barbados.

Most of the 7,680 passengers on both ships came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurateurs and other persons in the tourism industry busy.

Some headed for the beaches at Frigate Bay and the South East Peninsula, while others walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest including - The Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court.

Passengers shopped for locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante, while others went on organized and selected island tours and trails of St Kitts via taxis and the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Others made stops at Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik and Black Rocks.

Some passengers visited Mount Liamuiga and enjoyed activities such as hiking the trails, snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gambling, shopping, visiting local bars and dining at various places on the island.