Nicholas Chavez's 'The Monsters' misses out on Golden Globes despite nominations

Monsters was nominated in several categories including Best Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television, Best Performance by Male Actor in Limited Series.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-06 11:50:38

Golden Globes 2025 award show

The Monsters, which turned out to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2024, failed to secure any award at the Golden Globes 2025 award show, despite several nominations. The award show was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, where the lead actors made a stunning entry including Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch. 

The Monsters series was nominated for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television, Best Performance by Male Actor in Limited Series (For Cooper Koch performance as Erik), and Best Male Supporting Actor- Television (For Javier Bardem’s performance as Jose).  

Released on Netflix in September 2024 and emerged as one of the one of the most successful series on Netflix worldwide becoming a huge commercial success due to its intriguing story line. The series focused on Lyles and Erik who killed their parents Jose and Kitty.  

The central narrative focuses on the brothers who killed their parents, and the whole story is further narrated by them sharing their viewpoint. The star cast of the series arrived at one of Hollywood's most famous award shows.  

Nicholas Chavez, one of the leads in the series who played Lyle featured in a stunning look. The actor appeared in a Maroon Monochromatic outfit. He wore a semi-formal outfit including matching blazer and pant suit and paired it with a shirt, that had a slight different shade of maroon with a hint of red tone to it. 

Nicholas Chavez
Cooper Koch, who was nominated for the first time for a golden globe award, appeared in a classic black suit, with a white shirt and a bow tie. At the award show he also made a statement on rumors going on in his name that he should play the role of Luigi Mangione.
Cooper Koch
An interviewer asked him that he needs to take a break from crime related work and to do something else, but he added that he finds crime hilarious.  

Notably, the Monsters series is all set for season 3, which will be titled ‘The Original Monster’. The series is set for production and will star Charlie Hunnam as a murderer. 

Amara Campbell

