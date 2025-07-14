Satie Karim from Valsayn kidnapped at gunpoint in Trinidad and Tobago

Karim, was last seen on Sunday, prompting growing concern from locals for her safe return.

Trinidad and Tobago: Satie Karim, a resident of Valsayn and a close relative of a prominent courier company of Trinidad was kidnapped on 13th July 2025.

Reports are that Karim was ambushed and taken along her white Toyota Hilux which is registered as #TEB 2967 at gunpoint along Bassie Street in Spring Village, Trinidad and Tobago. Karim, a 44-year-old woman married to Nicholas was last seen on Sunday, and locals have been urging for her safe return.

As per reports, she was confronted by four armed gunmen, who held her at gunpoint and took her vehicle. While her stolen car was found abonded in Arouca this morning, she remains missing.

While the investigation into her disappearance continues, more information is yet to be released. Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates on this story.