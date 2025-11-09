PM Terrance Drew to attend 4th CELAC-EU Summit in Colombia

The summit will also be attended by the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission, who will join leaders in reviewing progress and exploring new opportunities in the bi-regional strategic partnership.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visited Santa Marta, Colombia to attend the 4th CELAC-EU Summit which will be held from November 9 to 19, 2025. It will feature the presence of Heads of State of government from all 33 CELAC countries and all 27 EU member states.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses of his arrival in Colombia as officials have welcomed him in the country. He called it a critical platform for dialogue and cooperation as it will enhance the strategic relations between Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union.

PM Drew said, “Together, we continue to strengthen partnerships that advance our shared goals of sustainability, equity, and progress,"

Two years after their third successful summit, the leaders of the 27 European Union (EU) member states and the 33 countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meet in Santa Marta, Colombia on 9-10 November 2025 for the fourth CELAC-EU summit.

The summit underscores the commitment of both regions to strengthen their longstanding partnership, which is founded on shared values and interests as well as strong economic, social and cultural ties.

The meeting will be co-chaired by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, in his current role as CELAC pro tempore president, and the President of the European Council, António Costa.

In the margins of the Summit, two side events will take place, including the 2025 LAC–EU Civil Society Forum. This Forum will bring together civil society organisations from Latin America and the Caribbean and from the European Union, contributing perspectives and proposals to the broader bi-regional agenda.

Building on the “EU-Latin America & the Caribbean Forum: Partners in Change” held in 2023, the 2025 LAC-EU Civil Society Forum aims to foster meaningful engagement with youth, women’s and indigenous organisations, social actors, and institutional representatives, helping to strengthen a partnership that extends beyond the event itself.