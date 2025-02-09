"Put Your Phones Away!" – Machel Montano urges fans to enjoy the moment at concert

While performing his latest single ‘Pardy,’ Machel Montano urged the audience to raise their hands, wave their flags, and "put their phones in their pockets" to fully enjoy the moment.

The Soca artist who was performing his latest single ‘Pardy’ featuring Prime Minister Mia Mottley, called for lowering the music to make his statement. He first called everyone to enjoy with their hands up and wave the flags in their hands. He further said that the second thing he wants the audience to do is to "put their phones in their pockets.”

“The second thing I want you to do is to take your phones and put them back in your pockets. Put your phones in your pocket,” Machel Montano said.

After noticing that most people still didn’t put their phones back, he stated ‘Seriously, I want you to jump and enjoy and you can’t jump with phones in your hand, Put them back.’ He then continued to sing and cheer the audience, who were all then jumping and enjoying the Soca vibes.

The concert then turned into an epic musical night full of energy and excitement. Notably, the Soca artist was singing his recently released song ‘Pardy’ which has become one of the major hits in no time. The song released on 17th January 2025, on Machel Montano’s YouTube channel has garnered millions of views and thousands of comments.

The song is even more special as it features the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley who makes her remarks towards the singer before the beginning of the song, setting a creative and engaging tone for the music video.

The concert on Friday night turned out to be a major hit and Machel Montano also shared a glimpse of the same over his social media. He shared the video from the concert, showing excited fans and captioned the video as, “Last night was MEGA for real. I know people don’t like to watch long videos on social media, but I feel like I need to put this unedited, uncut version here.”

Under his social media post, netizens expressed their excitement and energy stating through their comments. A user named Giselle Daly wrote, “Love him or hate him, this man is a perfectionist.”

Another user wrote, “Gone are the days when the crowd goes in a frenzy, the flags going crazy but instead phones out ppl video taping. This generation is so different somehow. Put them away and have ah time.”