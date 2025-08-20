St Kitts and Nevis: Operations at RLB International Airport fully restored

St Kitts and Nevis: The operations of the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport have been fully restored after the passage of Hurricane Erin. As per the airport authority, the passage of Hurricane has been disrupted including the arrival of the international flights such as American Airlines, British Airways and Delta Airways.



After five days, St Kitts and Nevis has recorded the arrival of the flights such as British Airways, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Sunrise Airways have landed at the airport. Earlier, the snapshots of the American Airlines flight AA318 and 737 MAX 8 powering out of runway 25 at St Kitts have also been recorded on August 18, 2025.

Weather update of St Kitts and Nevis

As per the National Emergency Management Agency of St Kitts and Nevis, the weather in the country will remain partly cloudy and hazy. With a 30 percent or low chance of showers, there will be chances of inclement weather conditions and other persistence across the country.



The wind speed for the weather condition is moving from East with 10 to 18 mph. The moderate breeze of 13 mph has also been predicted for St Kitts and Nevis. In addition to that, a weak tropical wave is also posing a little threat to the country with its cloudiness and other chances for showers.



Further, the weather will also affect the rest of region of the Eastern Caribbean where the conditions will experience partly cloudy skies. It will offer low chances for showers, enhancing the chances of the inclement weather conditions.



Due to these conditions, the government of St Kitts and Nevis also urged the citizens to adopt cautious approach as it is predicted that the conditions may produce afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms over Puerto Rico.



There are also chances for a relatively moist and unstable environment that will be coupled with a warm southerly wind flow and daytime heating.