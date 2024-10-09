Dominica: Construction at $2.5 million Bailey Bridge progresses rapidly

When completed, the project will be a valuable asset to the residents and a catalyst for generating economic revenue.

Dominica: Construction work for the new Bailey Bridge between Delice and Petite Savanne Constituencies is progressing rapidly to link the two communities. The project valued at $2.5 million, will enhance the accessibility and provide better facilities to the locals.

The project on completion will be a valuable asset for the communities as it will be a catalyst in generating economic revenue for the residents. This construction on completion will be a big relief to the motorists and peddlers as the damaged road was a concern for them at night.

Ongoing construction work at Bailey Bridge The bridge has been brought to the construction site, and holes have been dug for its installation. The project on completion will aid in better transportation of necessary materials and goods among the communities fostering better employment and a boost in the economy.

The government has notably commissioned several other rehabilitation projects aiming to enhance the infrastructure across the island. This includes one of the major East Coast Road Projects, which has been staked at $127 million.

The construction of the roads under this project ranges from Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden from the Kalinago Territory. The wider plan includes the development of four lots specifically planned from Pont Casse to Bois Diable, Bios Diable to Castle Bruce, Castle Bruce to Petite Soufriere, and Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden.

Ongoing construction work at Bailey Bridge The project is notably in its final stages of completion and it is expected that the 6-mile-long route will be an added advantage to the people of the East Coast Road community. The construction has notably been led while considering the slope stabilization, rehabilitation of bridges, retaining walls, and construction of the drainage system.

These construction projects highlight the ongoing efforts of the Dominican authorities, ultimately leading to enhanced commuting between the communities. Netizens seem to be proud and excited about the development as they are hailing it to be completed soon.