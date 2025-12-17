AIDAperla returns to Dominica for first time since 2024

The AIDAperla is currently on a 14-day round trip across the Eastern Caribbean Islands, with a minimum passenger capacity of approximately 3,200 people.

MV AIDAperla arrived in Roseau, Dominica on Sunday, boosting the island’s growing tourism sector. While welcoming thousands of passengers, the cruise ship enhanced local offerings and showcased talent at Roseau Cruise Port.

This marks the first time, since its last visit in December 2024, that the AIDAperla is seen docking in Dominica. The ship docked at the Roseau Bayfront, a major hub for tourism in Dominica, adding to the island’s bustling cruise tourism season.

The ship is currently on a 14-day round trip across the Eastern Caribbean Islands which began on the 4th of December and is scheduled to end on the 18th of December. With a minimum passenger capacity of approximately 3,200 people, the AIDAperla docked at the berth on Sunday for a full day and was seen leaving later during the night.

The ship is one among many that were seen arriving in the Nature Island last week as the nation had a schedule of bringing nine ships between the 8th to the 14th with four of those ships including MV Britannia, MV AIDAsol, MV Coral Princess and MV AIDAperla arriving as per schedule. The ship's arrival greatly contributed to boosting the local economy and be small businesses in the nation throughout the week.

The ship’s arrival provides an opportunity to support the nation’s local businesses and showcase the Island’s aesthetics. With this period said to be the best for visiting and exploring the Nature Island, offering a comfortable climate perfect for outdoor activities, Port Roseau is expecting to have around 20 more ships in its docks before the end of the year. These ships are expected to bring approximately 32,000 passengers to the island altogether.

Since officially opening its cruise season on the 15th of October with the arrival of MV Grand Princess, Dominica has since then expected to have 13 inaugural visits from international vessels and welcome approximately 475,000 cruise passengers across 274 scheduled cruise calls.