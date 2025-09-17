PM Skerrit wishes Indian PM Modi on Birthday, 'World Needs a Leader Like Him'

The message, released to mark Prime Minister Modi’s 75th birthday, celebrated his status as a 'global leader, statesman, and leading voice for the Global South.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has joined world leaders in extending his wishes to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his birthday, praising his global vision and leadership. The heartfelt video message shared by Dr Skerrit highlighted the relations between Dominica and India as ‘warm and friendly’ and emphasized Modi’s support for Dominica especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The message was released to mark Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday and highlighted his status as a 'global leader, statesman and leading voice for the global south'. The Dominican official also recalled meeting Prime Minister Modi at the second India-CARICOM summit in Guyana, where PM Modi was awarded with Dominica's highest national honour for his contributions.

“The world needs Prime Minister Modi’s leadership now more than ever,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized. Dr Skerrit further emphasized that Dominica will continue strengthening its partnership with India, emphasizing on the shared values and a commitment to deeper cooperation in future.

“We will continue to enhance the relations between Dominica and India. Best regards and all the best to prime minister Modi and the great people of India,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit noted.

The Dominican leader also shared a seperate post on his X account extending his wishes on behalf of Dominica stating, "We deeply value India’s steadfast support, including life-saving assistance during the pandemic, and our cooperation on climate resilience and sustainable development. I wish you continued good health, happiness, and success as you lead your nation with vision and dedication."

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit notably also visited India last year in October, when he met several Indian officials at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. During this 3-day visit to India, Dr Skerrit had discussion on several topics to enhance bilateral ties between the two nations.