Massive fire engulfs ABC Chinese Restaurant in Guyana, three still missing

Guyana: ABC Chinese restaurant, Vreed-en-Hoop in West Coast Demerara was engulfed in an extensive blaze early this morning. The Guyana Fire Services (GFS) swiftly responded to the incident and managed to bring the blaze under control.

As per reports one individual was rescued from the fire, while search for other three is underway. The Ministry of Home Affairs released a statement immediately after the incident and highlighted that the Minister of Home Affairs, Robenson Benn, also reported to the site where he investigated the damage and the rescue operations.

As per the information available, the person rescued by the authorities was of Chinese nationality. However, the search operations for the three other missing individuals are rapidly going on, as it was reported that they were inside during the time of fire.

While no fatality has been reported from the incident yet, the pictures from the accident has shocked everyone on social media. The extensive fire showed the restaurant’s top floor, fully submerged in extensive flames and burned for a long time. The after-fire pictures of the restaurant show a completely burned infrastructure, looking like the building has been inhabited over years.

Netizens following the extensive fire cited their concern over social media for the huge fire stating it as one of the ‘worst’ across the nation.

Keith G Marks, a user on Facebook wrote that there could be wiring issue which may have caused the fire to erupt, “Cheap wiring and government inspector passing certificate. Check most of the turnkey house you will see how much fault in wiring.”

Another user wrote, “This is too often fire is destroying our country. Prayers that the 3 missing persons be found alive. So sad.”

The authorities are continuing their investigation to find out how the fire erupted in the building. While questioning and interrogations are going on with those who were inside the building at that time, no official statement has yet been passed by the authorities over the incident.