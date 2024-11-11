'Our work is not over' says PM Roosevelt Skerrit at DLP’s Delegates Conference

Prime Minister emphasised, “Our work is not over,” adding that the Labour Party will continue to work for those who need it.

Dominica: Dominica Labour Party is not just a political party but a family with deep roots in the island’s rich history, said Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit at the DLP Delegates Conference held in Vieille Case constituency on Sunday evening.

“We're here today not only as a political party but as a family with deep roots in the history of our beloved Dominica. It is our shared struggle that has brought us victories. Victories that have improved the lives of our people. Our health care and education to infrastructure and social protection of the vulnerable. Our senior citizens and children,” said the Prime Minister.

He added that with advanced qualifications, the working-class people of Dominica are reaching new heights and having nice homes on the island.

The Prime Minister added that some people still need help and, “Labour shall continue to work for them.” He emphasized that Labour is an inclusive party, and all are welcome to be a part of it.

“My brothers, there is no fence, there is no gate, there is no door, there is no window in your house of Labour. It is open for everyone irrespective of who you are in Dominica.”

He added that Labour’s unity is in the people of Dominica, where cultural activities unite them in celebration, while the DLP unites them with shared purpose and commitment.

He added that his focus is to uplift the people of Dominica, and he will pave the way for every effort to accomplish the same.

PROJECTS IN DOMINICA

In his address, PM Skerrit shed light on the various infrastructural projects both completed and ongoing in the Commonwealth of Dominica, nothing that they are the hope of a better future for Dominicans.

According to the Prime Minister, the island has completed or construction is ongoing on several construction projects including the construction and rehabilitation of schools, houses, Dominica China Friendship Hospital, the Marigot Hospital and the construction of the over 12 new health centres across the island.

Talking about the housing recovery program, he said that it has restored hope among locals and renewed the strength of the nation. “What we have done is the envy of the world, and it is protecting many of our people from the current global housing price increases that are putting stresses on families across our region and the world,” the Prime Minister added.

DLP’s Delegates Conference PM Skerrit highlighted that apart from this, there are several other projects which are in line or have already been under construction across the island. These include the development of the international airport, for which the ground breaking ceremony recently took place on Saturday.

Other projects include the development of Cabrits Marina, the Cable Car Project, the Roseau enhancement project, the modern cargo port and the construction of a new Cruise Village at Woodbridge Bay.

Talking about the farming sector of Dominica, the leader said that it could benefit even better with the opening of the international airport and called the youth to invest in farming.

“To our farmers, I tell you that now is the time of opportunity. Invest in farming. Because when the international airport opens, there'll be more tourists coming to our island who will need high-end diverse local produce, and the airport will open our markets to the world,” he said.

DOMINICA’S DEVELOPMENT AFTER HURRICANE MARIA

At Dominica Labour Party’s Delegates Conference, PM Skerrit delivered a strong statement, focusing on the development of the island after Hurricane Maria. He complemented his statement recalling that the world claimed that Dominica was finished after Hurricane Maria, but at present, the small island nation stands at the top for being recognised as the most resilient and is moving positively toward its vision to become the world’s first climate resilient country by 2030.

“Guess what today? The world cannot talk about resilience unless they talk about the commonwealth of Dominica, ladies and gentlemen,” outlined Dr Skerrit.

He further emphasised that the world is amazed at what Dominica has achieved with largely their own resources. He recognized the development applauding that the nation was able to recover in 24 months, while many were stating that Dominica would take 20 years to rebuild.

PM SKERRIT EXTENDS GRATITUDE TO COUNTERPARTS

The conference was also attended by Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre as the guest speakers.

Both the Prime Ministers at the conference highlighted the role of the Dominica labour party in building the Caribbean nation. PM Dickon Mitchell specifically noted the role of labour party in helping those in need during times of disaster and appreciated their efforts for the success of the Caribbean.

While shedding light on the teachings by PM Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Grenada said, “It was your political leader, who provided constant support and encouraged us not to self-destruct, and stay united.”

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre on the other hand described his pleasure standing at the conference. He stated that the people of Dominica are whom the nation is standing strong among others in the Caribbean.

While lauding PM Skerrit for the work he has done in Dominica following Hurricane Maria, Pierre cited an incident saying, "I was talking to Roosevelt on the phone, and he said to me that I have a little storm coming and next thing he told me is comrade, my roof gone. He said, comrade, my roof is gone. From saying a little storm coming to my roof gone."

He added that when he came to Dominica a few years later and saw what the people of Dominica under the leadership of Skerrit had achieved, he said to himself, "Hats off to Skerrit and the people of Dominica."

"The Caribbean people must celebrate Roosevelt's career. The Caribbean people must understand how Roosevelt Skerrit has modernized Dominica. And it is Skerrit that will give Dominica its first international airport," he added.

During the conference, PM Skerrit expressed his thankfulness to both leaders for joining the highly anticipated event and showing their immense support towards him.

PM Skerrit also highlighted the significant importance of Unity among Caribbean nations in building the nations together and leading a path to economic stabilization.