Olympic Gold Medalist Julien Alfred coming to Saint Lucia today, citizens preparing for grand welcome

Castries, Saint Lucia: Olympic Gold Medalist Julien Alfred will be returning to home- Saint Lucia today following her success at Paris 2024 games and Diamond League. The preparations are underway for the grand welcome ceremony as the citizens and the entire social media is filled with excitement to honour her for her achievement.

The entire world is waiting for his arrival in Saint Lucia as social media is filled reactions and ideas of celebrating her achievements. The citizens and the government have been eagerly waiting and preparing for the celebration at the Hewanorra International Airport as the decoration has started.

Alfred is scheduled to arrive at the airport at 3:00 PM where dancing performances, music showcase and other cultural activities will take place to extend honour to their sprinting champion.

Julien Alfred Welcome Ceremony

The motorcade rally will be held for the welcome ceremony of the Olympic Champion where citizens will accompany her to rally from airport to Gros Islet. A series of events will be organized by the country to honour her milestones on the global stage.

From September 24 to 27, 2024, Alfred will participate in events such as the School’s Rally, Visit to Ciceron Primary School, National Concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, and other meetings with the government officials.

Social Media Flooded with Reactions

Social media buzzed with comments and showcase of the excitement of the netizens, noting that today is the amazing day to celebrate achievements. One added that this is time to showcase unity and make this celebration one to remember.

Julien Alfred who is returning to Saint Lucia after a month of Paris 2024 Olympic Games won two medals: One Gold in women’s 100m and One Silver in women’s 200m at that stage. She recorded history by becoming the only athlete from the country to win medals at the Olympic stage and put its name on the global map.

Right after a month from the Olympics, Alfred went for the Diamond League where she again won the Gold Medal in Brussels. She was also recognized as the “fastest woman” in the world with her back-to-back victories at the global stage.

She has also stunned the world by defeating US’s renowned Sha’Carri Richardson at the Olympic as well as Diamond League Stage. Due to her performance, the world started noticing Saint Lucia as it became the most searched topic on Google during the period of Olympics 2024. With her determined journey, she will also feature in the series of Netflix called “Sprint” where her sprinting life will be described.