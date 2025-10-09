Carriacou Airport begins Night Landing Project to boost capacity

The night landing project is set to enhance the airport's capacity and bring new economic opportunities to the residents of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Grenada: The night landing project has commenced at Carriacou Airport as most of the equipment is now installed. The residents of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are expected to benefit from the project as the major developments continue at the Lauriston Airport.

According to the officials, all remaining components of the Carriacou Airport are expected to be in place by December 2025. It is also putting the airport on track to officially accommodate night landings before the end of the year. It will also bring new opportunities once everything proceeds as planned.

As per the reports, a new airport scanner is currently being installed after a lengthy delay as the previous scanner was destroyed during Hurricane Beryl. It has also forced the staff of the airport to manually search baggage for several months. The airport authorities noted that the staff was required to manually search baggage for several months.

The new installation is also expected to restore efficiency and enhance passenger safety and comfort. Plans are also in motion to construct a new control tower and upgrade the existing airport building. The step is considered significant in modernizing operations and boosting aviation capacity.

As per the authorities in the airport, Paterson and McLeod have completed their studies in meteorology. They will now play integral roles in the improved operations at the airport. Carriacou and Petite Martinique are progressing on the project which is aimed at building, progressing and looking upward.

