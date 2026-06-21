Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas returns to St Kitts for third visit

The cruise ship arrived at Port Zante with more than 7,000 passengers, marking its third visit as part of a seven-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary that continues to boost tourism activity on the island.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Star of the Seas arrived at Port Zante in St. Kitts and Nevis from St. Thomas, Virgin Islands on June 18,2026. bringing nearly 10,000 passengers and crew members along. This is the third visit of the cruise after making successful journeys in October, 2025 and May this year.

Minister Foreign Affairs Denzil Llewellyn Douglas took to Facebook to appreciate the arrival, “Port Zante welcomed the Star of the Seas on Thursday, June 18, 2026, marking its third visit to St. Kitts and Nevis. The Star of the Seas arrived from St. Thomas carrying approximately 7,368 passengers and 2,466 crew members.”

This visit is part of a 7-night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise sailing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida and is to return to the same port. The stop has been taken on the 6th day of the trip at Port Zantre (Basseterre), St. Kitts & Nevis with ship arriving at the port at 8:00 hours in the morning and departing at 17:00 hours in the evening.

Once the ship docks, the passengers are free to explore the popular local excursions which include a range of sites such as the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park (UNESCO World Heritage site), Mount Liamuiga area for rainforest hiking or volcano views and South Friars Bay or Cockleshell Bay for scenic island tours and beach visits.

For other simple and high-volume excursions, tourists can simply transport to beach clubs like Carambola Beach area or go for catamaran sail across ‘The Narrows’ to travel to Nevis, stop at Pinney’s Beach and enjoy activities such as snorkeling, marine wildlife viewing, ziplining or ATV safari.

The ‘Star of the Seas’ is a large Icon-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International. It is the second ship in the Icon class, following Icon of the Seas, and entered service in August 2025. It has a maximum capacity of about 7,600 passengers and about 2,350 crew members.

Future voyages of this ship include 4 cruise calls to St. Kitts and Nevis this year with two in July and one each in August and September.