HMPV cases soar in China: A closer look at the respiratory virus

China is experiencing a new outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), rising concerns among netizens who question it as a new pandemic. The HMPV attacks the respiratory tract and can lead to several illnesses with symptoms common to COVID-19.

The cases of the respiratory disorder are rising in China at a drastic rate and has caused a havoc among the citizens and people worldwide. The outbreak of the virus comes 5 years after COVID-19 caused a global pandemic.

The first case of HMPV was first diagnosed in 2001, however it has been limited since then. The viral disease tends to spread faster during winter and spring and has already attacked many children in the country.

Symptoms of HMPV

The HMPV virus is most common in children, elderly and those who have a weak immune system. The symptoms of the disease range from common cold to severe infections or even pneumonia. Some of the common symptoms that may indicate that someone is infected from HMPV includes;

Nasal Congestion Cough Runny Nose Sore Throat Fever Shortness of Breath and difficulty in breathing

While these are some of the common symptoms of the disease, this is to be noted that experiencing one or more such symptoms does not mean that the individual is infected. A proper clinical evaluation is required to diagnose the disease.

How does HMPV spread?

HMPV, being a viral disease, spreads through physical contact with the infected person, touching contaminated surfaces and through tiny droplets in air. The virus is highly contagious and could spread easily from one individual to another.

The infection is most contagious during the initial few days. It directly impacts the respiratory tract and replicates immediately causing difficulties and respiratory disorders.

Treatment of Human Metapneumovirus

The treatment of this virus is similar to other viral infections which majorly include resting and staying hydrated. The incubation period lasts for not more than a week; however, this may vary according to the severity of the disease.

No medicine can directly kill the virus, however some over the counter medications can help manage the symptoms and provide significant relief. In some cases, there could be a need to use an oxygen mask to make breathing easier.