Jamaica: A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (G-TUIJ) from Manchester to Montego Bay in Jamaica has failed to provide service and returned to Manchester airport due to the deflated aircraft tire. The crew members have discovered the fault in the tires of the aircraft on the TUI Airways flight BYI 138, forcing the cancellation of the service to the Caribbean island.

The deflated tire was detected by the tire pressure monitoring system, forcing authorities to return to Manchester Airport. According to the authorities, the aircraft entered a holding pattern to burn off fuel, which could have resulted in the tragic incident during the service of the flight.

It was noted that the fuel was above the maximum landing weight, which was not a concern to make a safe landing back at Manchester Airport. The emergency services were located on standby, aiming to protect the passengers and crew members of the flight. As per the reports, the passengers disembarked without incident.

The authorities noted that the flight later continued to its destination after inspections, enhancing the security and safety of the passengers. It has outlined that the deflated tires could have caused problems during the landing and even during the takeoff of the flight. It could have also caused problems for the passengers if they had boarded the flight.

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport confirmed that the aircraft performed an emergency landing. Due to the technical issue, the aircraft delayed the operation, which was a matter of routine, creating problems for others. He said that the aircraft was able to take off later in the day and provide service to Jamaica.

The service to Jamaica is the regular and direct service, enhancing the connections between Manchester and the Caribbean region. The flight has completed its service, its scheduled nine-hour flight to Jamaica.

Passengers reacted to the delay and added that the Boeing aircraft are no longer reliable, as they have recorded several manufacturing errors.