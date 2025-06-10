Caribbean Airlines Pre-Summer offer: Flights from Trinidad to Toronto starting at US $649

Travelers can now fly from Trinidad to Toronto 10 times weekly, with round-trip fares starting as low as US $649, including taxes.

Caribbean Airlines has announced a new exciting offer for travellers looking to visit Canada this summer. The airlines have launched a Pre-Summer Toronto Timeout campaign, under which they will be offering flights between Trinidad and Toronto with increased frequency and competitive pricing.

Travellers will now be able to fly from Trinidad to Toronto 10 times weekly with round trip fares starting as low as US $649 including taxes. The initiative comes as the airline ramps up their travel options between Canada and the Caribbean, ahead of the summer vacation season.

Flight schedule highlights

Trinidad to Toronto (Daily) – Flight BW600 departs at 4:20 PM and arrives in Toronto at 10:25 PM.

– Flight BW600 departs at 4:20 PM and arrives in Toronto at 10:25 PM. Trinidad to Toronto (Thursday, Sunday) – Flight BW602 departs at 1:40 AM and arrives at 7:45 AM.

– Flight BW602 departs at 1:40 AM and arrives at 7:45 AM. Trinidad to Toronto (Sunday) – Flight BW610 departs at 8:15 AM and arrives at 2:20 PM.

– Flight BW610 departs at 8:15 AM and arrives at 2:20 PM. Toronto to Trinidad (Daily) – Flight BW605 departs at 12:25 AM and lands in Trinidad at 5:45 AM.

– Flight BW605 departs at 12:25 AM and lands in Trinidad at 5:45 AM. Toronto to Trinidad (Thursday, Sunday) – Flight BW603 departs at 9:45 AM and arrives at 3:25 PM.

– Flight BW603 departs at 9:45 AM and arrives at 3:25 PM. Toronto to Trinidad (Sunday) – Flight BW611 departs at 4:20 PM and arrives at 10:00 PM.

Caribbean Airlines apart from this has also outlined other benefits for those booking their next trip with them including free carry-on bag and personal items, Caribbean miles rewards program and complimentary meals onboard. This pre summer special will not just enhance connectivity between Trinidad and Toronto but will also help provide a comfortable and valuable travel experience to the travellers.

The offer will be valid just for June 2025; hence the airlines has urged travellers to book their next trip as soon as possible. The bookings can be made through Caribbean Airlines official website.

Notably, Caribbean Airlines headquartered in Trinidad is one of the most recognized regional airlines of the Caribbean region offering travel to Caribbean passengers throughout the world. The airlines over time have offered several such offers to boost their connectivity and provide their customers a comfortable and affordable travel option.