Rihanna brings Fenty Beauty to Jamaica with exclusive launch in April

Rihanna announced that the launch will take place at Fontana Waterloo in Kingston on April 10th and Fontana Fairview in Montego Bay on April 12th.

Barbadian singer, Rihanna has announced the launch of her famous beauty brand, Fenty Beauty in Jamaica. The skincare, makeup and perfume brand dubbed Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Eau de Parfum will be launched in April at two stores.

Rihanna made the big announcement through her social media emphasizing that the launch will take place in Fontana Waterloo, Kingston on 10th April, and Fontana Fairview in Montego Bay, on 12th April.

Rihanna shared the update by sharing a video on the official page of Fenty Beauty. The video showed, Rihanna presenting the products, and flaunting her nails, which had a unique design resembling the Jamaican flag. This added a unique charm to the overall video and created a sense of excitement among her Jamaican fans.

The post was captioned as, “We heard you, fam! @BadGalRiri is bringing’ Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin to Jamaica! Shop exclusively at @Fontana_Pharmacy Waterloo on 4/10 and Fairview on 4/12 🇯🇲.”

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and immediately rose to fame due to its inclusivity and specifically providing makeup products for all skin tones. She recently launched the makeup brand in Barbados. The brand is also offering services exclusively through selected retailers across nine different Caribbean territories.

These include the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St Maarten, Bermuda, Cayman, Aruba and Barbados.

Netizens React to Fenty Beauty launch in Jamaica

As soon as Rihanna announced the launch of the makeup brand in Jamaica, netizens started expressing their excitement under Fenty Beauty’s post.

An Instagram user with handle @becomingtami wrote, “Not us getting our own reel with matching nails after we thought she forgot us with the Caribbean Fenty launch. 😂😂😂 Jamaica 🇯🇲 is a big deal 🔥🔥”

Another user wrote, “SO HAPPY you all really listened! It's going to be sold out in 3.2.1.”

“This sounds like samba. I was so impressed with your campaign in Brazil. You slay,” wrote another user.

Notably, Rihanna is actively involved in bringing Fenty Beauty to different parts of the world but specifically the Caribbean, from where she belongs.