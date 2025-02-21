PM Terrance Drew attends 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM on Wednesday (February 19, 2025). He said that the meeting remained fruitful due to their productive discussion on several pressing concerns.

The meeting is held under the theme- “Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.” He also participated in several matters of states and panel discussion that shed light on the agendas of the small island nation for climate change and other pressing global issues.

PM Drew noted that they have also put focus on several issues that are significant for regional and global collaboration. They discussed topics such as economic policies and the climate actions that are taken by the governments of the CARICOM countries over the years.

Food security has also been taken into discussion where countries’ efforts in achieving a 25 by 25 agenda have been outlined by the heads. It was outlined that there is an urgent need to enhance collaboration and foster the local food product offerings. The crime cases were also part of the panel discussion of the meetings that are significant to address to enhance the positive environment across the region.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley assumes CARICOM's chairmanship

The chairmanship of the CARICOM was assumed by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados who also outlined her agenda for the functioning of the CARICOM. He also extended greeting to PM Mottley and said that there is need to be addressing several pressing issues that are required to be solved in the Caribbean region.

CARICOM leaders also gathered at the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, tackling key regional issues—from economic resilience to climate change and reparations—aiming to shape a stronger, more sustainable Caribbean.

