ChatGPT Outage impacts millions, shows human dependence on AI

The outage which affected more than 75% of its users disrupted many across the globe due to humans' high dependency over AI usage.

OpenAI's Chatbot, ChatGPT’s global outage on 11th December lasted more than 3 hours. The blackout created havoc among millions, outlining the global dependence of the AI tool in day to day lives.

However, the services are back now as stated by the CEO of the Company Sam Altman, who humorously tweeted, “We Back, I was just about to offer to be the mechanical turk for ChatGPT.”

ChatGPT users following this incident expressed rage on social media outlining that their important tasks were disrupted due to this outage.

A user on social media outlined that the app will soon remove the skilled from the industry and their ability to access wealth, “The underlying purpose of Al is to allow wealth to access skill while removing from the skilled the ability to access wealth.”

Another user stated, “AI is down, reactivating human brain” highlighting the impact of the AI model on human capacity.

Notably, AI integration into modern life has created more problems than solutions as it humans now tend to depend more on these tools for their workflow management.

Its growing impact on humans has vanished creativity and emotions from human brains, forcing them to use the tools consistently even knowing their potential impacts.

Role of AI on modern workflow

Since its launch, AI is being dragged into each and every task to outshine humans and to integrate a smoother workflow through ease of access.

Different AI models like ChatGPT, DALL-E, Copilot, Grammarly, focusing on editing, picture and content generation have been widely used in many industries to create ideas and content which often takes time and effort by humans.

AI has been used till date in many industries ranging from marketing, finance, healthcare, editing and more.

The integration of these robotic models has weakened the human brain’s capacity to think beyond the limits and generate ideas unique to them. Though AI gives businesses an edge to shine, it has outshined human tendency to bring uniqueness in every aspect.

Advantages of AI

AI acts as a personal tutor and critic, assessing errors in human work. The integration of AI in some daily tasks helps eliminate human errors, which become normal as part of the human brain.

The availability of AI is another example of its skillful usage. The AI bots are available to help humans every time regardless of the time. While humans work for a certain duration in a day, AI can work for extended periods further intensifying the outcomes.

Disadvantages of AI

Lack of human element that is emotions and creativity, is one of the biggest disadvantages of AI. The lack of these elements often leads to the creation of similar results with every command, and search query.

The addition of AI practices into work fields will significantly reduce jobs for humans, which is yet another major reason for the model that it should not overtake humans.