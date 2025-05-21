Nevis Culturama Festival 2025: Full Schedule Released

The Nevis Culturama Festival committee has announced the full schedule of the 2025 celebration, which is scheduled for June 6th to August 5th. As shared by the authorities, this year’s celebration is set to bring excitement, thrill and a display of the local culture.

The event is divided into three categories with Pre-Activities, Core Activities, and Fringe Activities. This year the celebration is said to be much more exciting, thrilling and surprising as stated by the authorities, who said that the announcement of the calendar is “Just the Beginning.”

Complete schedule of events

PRE-ACTIVITIES

Friday, June 6th

Soca Teaser (Venue: TBA)

Friday, June 13th

Soca Teaser (Venue: TBA)

Friday, June 20th

Culturama 51 Launch and Reveal of Senior Pageant Contestants/Participants

Saturday, July 5th

Night Market

Soca Teaser

(Venue: Artisan Village)

(Venue: Artisan Village) Friday, July 11th

Soca Eliminations (Venue: TBA)

Saturday, July 12th

C51 Bar Crawl – Powered by Carib (Venue: Island Wide)

Saturday, July 19th

Opening of Cultural Village

Soca Monarch Semi-Finals (Venue: Cultural Village)

Sunday, July 20th

TDC Kaiso Semifinals (Venue: David Freeman Center of Excellence)

Wednesday, July 23rd

First Federal Cooperative Junior Kaiso Finals (Venue: TBA)

CORE ACTIVITIES

Thursday, July 24th

Culturama 51 Official Opening Ceremony (Venue: TBA)

Sunday, July 27th

Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest (Venue: Nevis Cultural Complex)

Monday, July 28th

Poets in the Square (Venue: Charlestown Square)

Panorama Contest (Venue: Nevis Cultural Complex)

Tuesday, July 29th

Poets in the Square (Venue: Charlestown Square)

Republic Bank Mr. & Miss Talented Youth Pageant (Venue: Nevis Cultural Complex)

Thursday, July 31st

Poets in the Square (Venue: Charlestown Square)

National Bank Soca Monarch Contest (Venue: Cultural Village)

Friday, August 1st

Poets in the Square (Venue: Charlestown Square)

TDC Kaiso Finals (Venue: Nevis Cultural Complex)

Saturday, August 2nd

Culturama 51 Art, Craft & Food Fair (Venue: Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park)

Sunday, August 3rd

Bank of Nevis Ms. Culture Queen Pageant (Venue: Nevis Cultural Complex)

Monday, August 4th

Emancipation J’Ouvert Jump Up

Tuesday, August 5th

Culturama 51 Grand Street Parade and Last Lap (Venue: Charlestown)

FRINGE ACTIVITIES

Saturday, July 12th

Heat Wave Wet Fete (Venue: Cultural Village)

Sunday, July 20th

Agnola Productions (Venue: NEPAC)

Saturday, July 26th

Empire Sports Club Aquatic Extravaganza (Venue: Charlestown Ferry Terminal)

Tropixx (Venue: Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park)

Wednesday, July 30th

Rhythmz Dance Ensemble (Venue: NEPAC)

Saturday, August 2nd

5 in 1 Fete (Venue: Cultural Village)

Sunday, August 3rd

Nevis Equestrian Centre Horseback Racing (Venue: The Old Mariner’s Pub Cades Bay)

Last year, the Nevis Culturama was a huge success for the island as it brought a significant surge of 68% in passenger arrivals which in turn resulted in an economic boost. The event took place from 25th July 2024 to 6th August 2024 and gave a major push to the local economies.

Marking the golden anniversary of the event last year, it was celebrated with immense celebrations and special events and parades. This year the excitement is expected to remain same and even boost further as the celebrations unfold across Nevis.