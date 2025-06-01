“Deadline after Deadline,” Vybz Kartel exposes chaos behind cancelled Trinidad concert

Trinidad and Tobago: Dancehall sensation, Vybz Kartel has spoken out in the public following the cancellation of his highly publicised concert at the One Caribbean Music Festival in Trinidad and Tobago scheduled for Saturday night. Kartel released a video message on his Instagram account, citing serious concerns towards the event promoter, and expressed a regret to his fans across the twin island federation.

As soon as the information of Vybz Kartel’s performance being cancelled in Trinidad and Tobago went viral on social media, it took the internet by storm. Information started spreading like a fire that Kartel is not going to perform at the One Caribbean Music Festival just hours before his performance was scheduled.

It was said by Kartel’s team that the event promoter failed to fulfil the contract’s obligations. They further said that numerous efforts were made to resolve such issues over the past couple months, but the promoter was unable to fulfil the stipulated requirements, outlined in the performance agreement.

However, Kartel has now released a video message confirming the rumours and highlighting on the details related to the controversy between the event promoters. While talking to his fans, Kartel accused the promoter of financial mismanagement and consistent delays that led to the collapse of the event.

“Remember when you're forward initially for the show. My lawyer was there. My manager was there. Remember the sign-in was recorded,” Kartel recalled, pointing out that the agreement had been established long in advance, but was never properly executed.

Vybz Kartel’s statement over One Caribbean Music Festival Controversy

“Promoter for the Trinidad show. Remember our years, Manoa. Remember when you're forward initially for the show. My lawyer was there. My manager was there.

Remember the sign in was recorded. Remember the money where you're talking about, the legal team. I ought to my money it forward. We can't remember your ball. I mean, I say, TJ, my name long time.

TJ, reluctant to. You miss deadline after deadline. Me, beg for you, mister TJ, game of lie. You're bringing me now in a loggerheads with the government of Trinidad. We never tell us someone who I'm doing a school.

My job is to perform for the people. It's a entity. I'm a get paid to entity. Remember, you know, you wanted to keep the show during carnival. Me look fire.

Me say you can't do that. Don't mess with the culture. Carnival, Trinidad thing, make them do them thing. TGL tell if you don't do it. Angus store, I tell if you don't do it.

Cartel tell if you don't do it. Call this people tell if you don't do it. You're forced to issue. You're forced to issue till eventually, you see said cannot work. So now you didn't wanna bring me a loggerhead with the culture of Trinidad.

Deadline after deadline, crying after crying. You just couldn't manage a cartel show, and I didn't need to tell the people then. End of discussion. My only regret in the situation is that the Trinidad people are then Europe out at the chance we see Cartel after so many years. So as you may have positivity, may I deal with on good energy.

So may I apologize to the Trinidad people? We got the government of Trinidad. I may blame myself in somewhere because, I never promote I can't manage Vibes Cartel. It takes a lot.”

Moliy withdraws from One Caribbean Music Festival over similar concerns

Apart from Vybz Kartel, American-Ghanian singer, Moliy also withdrew herself from the One Caribbean Music Festival just hours before her performance. She also expressed similar concerns as Kartel did cite that the promoter’s team didn’t contact her since she landed and the failure to fulfil the contractual alignments made her to remove herself from the show.

Netizens express their rage over the Promoter of One Caribbean Music Festival

In response to the widespread attention the news has been getting over the internet, social media users have been expressing their concerns online through comments and posts putting the promoter of the One Caribbean Music Festival at fault.

A user named Chef Andrea wrote, “Not even a Kartel fan, so I was definitely side-eyeing that Carnival move… but after hearing you speak, you cleared that up loud and clear.”

Another user said, “I felt it wasn’t going to happen, the way that the government was treating him, all the restrictions, saying that he only got off on a technicality, associating him with a murder in Tortola. He don’t need Trinidad, he’s selling out shows all over the world. Why would he come here and get disrespected. Not all money is worth the hassle and stress.”

“The people of Trinidad and Tobago need to hold these so called promoters accountable. Every single country this man has performed in to-date was sold out and the organization and management of the shows were impeccable, especially the shows in the US. People couldn't stop talking about the promoter in the US who was on top of things and her execution was flawless,” wrote Avinash Singh on Facebook.

Another user named Maria Hudlin said, “This becoming a trend now first Keyshia Cole and now this. And it's only after people spend their money they finding out who they paid to see either not performing anymore or the performance is not what they thought. I mean come on man alyuh wait till the last minute to say that Kartel cancel smhhhh.”