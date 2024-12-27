St Kitts and Nevis: Kollision Band wins first-ever Road March Title in J’ouvert Parade

Bands paraded the Basseterre city with the music of steelpan and cultural dance, entertaining crowds on Christmas eve.

St Kitts and Nevis: Kollision Band won its first-ever Road March Title in J’ouvert parade on Thursday, December 26, 2024, with eight points. The band performed its historic hit “Keys to the City” on the streets of St Kitts and received appreciation from the audience.

As part of Sugar Mas 53 events, J’ouvert featured the performances of different bands such as Small Axe, Upset Squad, Grand Masters, Band International, ASAP Band and the Rodeo. Bands paraded the Basseterre city with the music of steelpan and cultural dance, entertaining crowds on Christmas eve.

The bands and their performances were judged by the audience who gathered on the streets to enjoy Sugar Mas 53, a 2024 edition of the Carnival of St Kitts and Nevis.

Kollision Band’ s journey in J’ouvert celebration

Under the leadership of Director Shervin White, the band has been performing in the J’ouvert under the Road March Category for several years. Now in 2024, they won the title for the first time by entertaining the audience with their music and dance beats.

Minister of Creative Economy, Samal Duggins congratulated the band for their performances and lauded “Keys to the City” track. He also appreciated the citizens gathering during the parade and supporting the local talents of the country.

Notably, the first runner up was given to Upset Squad who played “Aliens” and secured 8 points, while the second runner up was turned out to be ASAP Band who played “Rum Shop” and secured seven points.

The best performance title was given to Small Axe Band who played “Zodiacs.”

J’ouvert Winners

In the first category named “J’ouvert Troupe to Launch Theme and Costumes,” the Rodeo band secured victory by playing “Excess.”

In this category, the title of the Individual Mas Player was won by Romaine Belgrove who danced throughout the parade. Spirit of J’ouvert title was won by Band Internationals with 86 points who performed their massive hit song “Dusk 2 Dawn”.

The second category “Small Troupes” was won by Small Axe Band who performed “Zodiacs” and secured 179 points from the judges. The first runner up in the category was Grand Masters Band who received 167 points by performing “Bounce Around”.

In the Large Troupes, the Rodeo won by playing Excess and receiving 262 points. The first runner up remained Pirates of the Caribbean Band who played “Red Devils” and received 232 points.

The second runner up was Band Internationals with 223 points as they played “Dusk 2 Dawn.”