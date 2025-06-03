Shenseea to feature on Smurfs Movie Soundtrack with "It's My Party"

The movie will be released worldwide on July 18; however, the official soundtrack will be released on June 13.

Jamaica: Shenseea, the female Jamaican Dancehall Sensation is all set to be featured in the upcoming sequel of the famous Smurfs franchise alongside renowned artists Rihanna and Tyla. Shenseea will share her vocals on the official soundtrack of the movie, with her song ‘It’s My Party’.

On the other hand, her mentor Rihanna will join with her song, “Friend of Mine” and Tyla with “Everything Goes with Blue”. Apart from these three other artists including Cardi B and DJ Khalid will also be featured on the film’s soundtrack. The movie will be released worldwide on July 18; however, the official soundtrack will be released on June 13.

This marks a milestone achievement for Shenseea in her career after she voiced for different songs for major hits Hollywood movies including Bob Marley: One Love and Bad Boy: Ride or Die.

She has also been featured on several different video game soundtracks and over time she has been able to solidify herself as a solid singing sensation across the Caribbean. She has been recently nominated for Grammys as well alongside Jamaica’s Vybz Kartel.

She has been recently awarded with the Music of Black Origin Impact award in the United Kingdom in February. The award was presented to her under the category of Best Caribbean Music Act. The singer was able to outshine other Caribbean artists including Spice, Popcaan, Skillibeing, YG Marley and Valiant.

In 2021, Shenseea won the same award under the Best Reggae Act and became the first female artist to win the award. She has collaborated with renowned artists such as Coi Leray, Wizkid, Anitta and more which have further solidified her global presence. Upon her feature in the Smurfs movie, she is all set to enhance her global presence and solidify her career.

Netizens have come in support of her and are lauding her for the success she has achieved, while wishing him more success for the future.

A user on social media in response to the announcement wrote, “Let’s make it big, congratulations to you Shenseea, hope you represent the Caribbean proud like how Rihanna did and shine brighter on the global stage.”