BREAKING: Manhunt launched after Prisoner escapes Richmond Hill Prison in Grenada

Grenada: A manhunt has been launched by the Royal Police Force and Prison Authorities of Grenada, after a prisoner from the Richmond Hill Prison, authorities reported. According to the information released, the identity of the prisoner has been identified as Johanson Baptiste, aka Pecky, who ran from the prison earlier today.

The authorities responded immediately and launched a probe to finding the fugitive and detain him according to the law. While the investigation is underway, the authorities have not yet revealed any further information into the case, however, netizens are advised to stay cautious for any suspicious activities in their surroundings.

As the criminal is out on the roads, residents are also advised to stay vigilant and report any sightings of the escaped prisoner to the nearby police station. Local communities have expressed their concerns over the security breach, as they question how the prisoner has managed to flee from the prison, despite the intense security.

A social media user named Norril Andrew wrote, “Escape prisoners can be very dangerous dey can do anything to be free citizen have to be on d alert.”

Another user said, “We the citizens have a right to protect ourselves at all costs. If danger ever reach our homes. A picture of that prisoner will aid us in being vigilant.”

Notably many other users cited a concern that the authorities should release a picture of the criminal, so that they could stay cautious of who they are looking for. However, the authorities or any government official has not yet spoken on the incident or shared any detail related to the criminal.

A user named Akim Lewis wrote, “So why that prisoner face is not plastered on the news and internet? So, the nation especially school children be on the lookout and extra careful!”

"No name no identity dis is madness yes anybody can escape dats y dey take pics before bringing someone to prison for d purpose of escape so where is d photo,” wrote Norril Andrew while shedding light on the incident.

This incident has sparked a discussion over stricter security measures across the country to prevent such occurrences in the future. While the officials thoroughly investigate the situation, more details are expected to come. Stay tuned with Associates Times for more details as the story develops.