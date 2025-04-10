Dominican Republic Nightclub Disaster: Death toll rises to 184

The roof of the nightclub collapsed, and everything turned to rubble and claimed several lives.

Dominican Republic: The death toll in the devastating Dominican Republic Nightclub roof collapse has risen to 184. The tragic incident took place on Tuesday midnight, while renowned singer Rubby Perrez was performing live in front of thousands of people.

As per reports, the roof of the nightclub collapsed, and everything turned to rubble and claimed several lives. As soon as the incident took place rescue team responded and carried out necessary efforts to bring everyone out of the rubble and move to safer medical facilities for further treatment.

Family and friends of those injured also rushed to the incident, creating a chaos at the accident site. This is also to be noted that Rubby Perrez who was the centre of the attraction that night also died on the site. His daughter Zulinka, who was also present at the event escaped safely and got minor injuries.

Apart from Rubby Perrez, many other key personalities including Major League Baseball player Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco also lost their lives in the tragic incident. Apart from them, the governor of the Monte Cristi Municipality, Nelsy Cruz was also the one who lost his life in the incident.

While the rescue team is working hard to securely rescue everyone out of the rubble, family members and friends of those present at the nightclub are actively looking for their loved ones. Juan Manuel Mendez, the director of the Center of Emergency Operations stated that the crew is looking for the victims, but no one has been rescued alive so far.

While approximately 184 people have been reported dead so far, their identities of just 54 victims have been confirmed so far. In response the shocking incident, netizens are expressing their grief and condolences to those involved.

A user named Joey Isham wrote, “The worst part with a tragedy like this is there's no warning. They had no clue what a moment was away from happening.”

Another user said that the owner of the building was negligent and didn’t carry out the necessary precautions, “The owners of the building are negligent. The roof was obviously a ticking time bomb from lack of maintenance and inspection. If the building was inspected properly, they would see that it was ready to collapse. How horrible and tragic.”