Who Is Lisa Frank? Ex-employees claim ‘Toxic Work Culture’ in response to new documentary

Lisa Frank’s intricate designs instantly captured the hearts of 90s kids, and the brand holds a special place in the life of every 90s kid.

Lisa Frank is an American artist and businesswoman, and the name behind famous 90s stationery brand Lisa Frank Inc., the company known widely for producing unique, creative and colorful stationery designs.

While the brand had its unique presence in the 90s, it is again making headlines, as Amazon Prime Video recently released a documentary focusing on the brand and how it came to life and behind the scenes of the iconic label.

The series released under the name “Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story” is a four part docuseries. The series will share all the troubles faced by the brand as they managed to create unique designs for kids.

LISA FRANKS’S LEGACY

Lisa Frank, who is known for producing fanciful stationery designs, earlier used to have a kids jewelry production company named, ‘Sticky Fingers.’ Frank rejuvenated the brand into a stationery company and gained popularity after their sticker collecting scheme.

Kids in 90s went crazy for the scheme as many used to collect the colorful cards to paste it on their school bags, cupboards, tables and more.

The famous 90s brand has now made a comeback to the world with a special documentary featuring how the brand reached where it stands now. The businesswoman states her fame and success as a collective team effort and not just a work of her own.

The documentary which is released features the complete struggle of Lisa Frank and how her business model set example to other brands in US. It will also feature the ups and downs the company faced, and his business partner James Green who turned over his husband on the journey.

Reviews from Ex- Employees over their experience with Lisa Frank

The Lisa Frank documentary is notably out on Amazon Prime, and users are stating their mixed opinions all over the internet. While users are expressing their views, comments from ex employees of the company are also getting viral on internet.

A user named Victoria Rose Seymour claimed that she is an ex employee of Lisa Frank company and wrote that she was being underpaid at the company.

“I feel so betrayed as a former employee of Lisa Frank. But this is not just about Lisa Frank. This reaches into all big companies that use and underpay their hard workers,” she stated.

Notably, many other employees of the company have also expressed their opinions and the work environment at the company on Indeed, a platform for employees to find job and employers to find employees.

A user on indeed wrote that the company’s work environment is toxic, “Toxic work culture and expectations to overwork are not worth the opportunity.”

Reviews from Ex- Employees on Indeed The indeed user wrote a detailed overview and her experience at the company where he noted that loud arguments were often seen between executives over phone calls.

“I would not recommend working at this company,” the user stated that working and learning in the company is not worth it of the disrespect that the employees receive their.

Notably, many such employees have shared their reviews over indeed, and many of which are negative. The company holds an overall 2.3 star rating out of 5 for the overall employee experience.

While this is being the verdict from the employees, the documentary by Lisa Frank will reveal her side of the story and her experience with the employees.