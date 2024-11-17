Homeporting Day of Season kicks off in Antigua Cruise Port, P&O Arvia docks with 5k passengers

The homeporting day has increased the economic activities in Antigua and Barbuda by welcoming over 5000 passengers and over 1000 crew members when the vessel berthed at Heritage Quay.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda celebrated the first “Homeporting Day of the Season” with an arrival of the highly anticipated P&O Arvia on Saturday. The Antigua Cruise Port has been buzzed with cruise activities, with taxi operators and vendors busy transporting and welcoming passengers.

The homeporting day has increased the economic activities in Antigua and Barbuda by welcoming over 5000 passengers and over 1000 crew members when the vessel berthed at Heritage Quay. P&O Arvia is the largest cruise vessel ever docked in the country and is owned by P&O cruises. It has the capacity to carry 5200 guests and 1800 crew members with a length of 344 metres.

The grand vessel has signaled the start of structured homeporting in the country under the direction of Antigua Cruise Ports, providing major boost to the tourism economy. Homeporting is considered significant as the cruise ship uses the port or marine terminal as its home, allowing passengers to begin a cruise.

It has numerous positive impacts with proper ground transportation and tours, offering a chance to the passengers to fly to the island to board vessels. Antigua and Barbuda have positioned itself as the standout destination for the exclusive homeporting as passengers first took flights to the country and then boarded the vessel to cruise across the different regions.

Buzzing activities at Airport and Cruise Port

VC Bird International Airport A significant hive of activity has been reported at both the VC Bird International Airport and Heritage Quay with the first day of homeporting of the cruise season 2024/2025. Firstly, a total of 714 passengers arrived on two charter flights that have provided service from London Gatwick and Manchester in the United Kingdom on Saturday. Buzzing activity at Antigua's Airport Several passengers also arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on scheduled flights from Virgin Atlantic and British Airways and boarded the Arvia and Sea Dreams. These vessels docked in Cruise Port for use as a homeport, providing huge business to the local community. Notably, 660 passengers departed the country by using charter flights.

Three cruise ships docked in Antigua Cruise Port

Three cruise vessels including P&O Arvia, Sea Dream II and Viking Sea docked in Antigua Cruise Port on the same day, providing a significant boost to the tourism sector. While welcoming over 5000 passengers, the country has celebrated the homeporting day with the music and vibes of the steel pan and other cultural performances.

It is not the first time, Antigua and Barbuda welcomed more than one cruise ship in one day since the commencement of the 2024/2025 cruise season. Four days ago, the cruise port welcomed three ships including Azamara Journey, Mein Schiff 3 and Crystal Serenity that have been berthed at Heritage Quay.

While welcoming over two thousand passengers, the cruise passengers offered significant benefits to the taxi operators, street vendors, small business holders and other port authorities.

On November 12, 2024, a total of four cruise vessels including Rotterdam (VII), Nautica, MSC Magnifica and Britannia have been docked at Antigua Cruise Port, bringing over 2k passengers in one day. The passengers experienced the rainforests of the country and embrace its lush beauty and snorkel or dive at Cades Reef.

One day before, three vessels such as Mein Schiff, Celebrity Summit and SeaDream I docked at Antigua Cruise Port and the passengers were welcomed with local offerings of Heritage Quay. The cruise season was kicked off with Celebrity Summit on October 8, 2024, which has brought over 1000 passengers in one day.

Homeporting in Antigua and Barbuda

The homeporting started in Antigua and Barbuda on January 28, 2023, with the inaugural call of the biggest cruise vessel, P&O Arvia. It had brought 5200 passengers and 1800 crew members and made calls at berth fifth in St John’s on every Saturday in the last cruise season.

The homeporting at Antigua Cruise Port ran through March 11, 2024, in 2023/2024 cruise season, making passengers commence and end their voyage across seas in the island nation. On January 13, 2024, Arvia had her first turnaround call of the year, marking the busiest day of the season.

Sea Dream II which docked on November 16, 2024 in Antigua, has chosen the country for homeporting in January 2024 along with Arvia. It has had her first homeporting operation with the Arvia at the Nevis Street Pier.

Redevelopment of Antiguan Ports

Several significant developments have been taking place at different cruise ports in Antigua and Barbuda, featuring the redevelopment project of St John’s Harbour and the advancement of the Antigua Cruise Port with the development of Heritage Quay.

St John’s Harbour featured more versatility, modern and competitive look after redevelopment which has been completed in 2022. It has also consisted of berth five major cruise and three major container ships including advanced maritime facilities.

On the other hand, the work at Antigua Cruise Port is underway as the first phase of the inclusion of Heritage Quay berth has been completed. The construction of the second phase is ongoing in the country.